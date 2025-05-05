How to get Lobster Rod in Fisch

The Lobster Rod in Fisch is a fishing rod that can be acquired as part of a brief questline. This questline, offered by the NPC Mike in the Second Sea, tasks you with catching a specific fish. The Lobster Rod is a unique fishing implement that has decent stats, featuring a high Control stat that makes catching fish quite easy.

Here’s how you can get the Lobster Rod in Fisch.

Getting the Lobster Rod in Fisch

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The Lobster Rod can be a challenging tool to add to your collection, particularly considering the steps required to complete its quest. First, you need access to the Second Sea, which involves talking to the Sea Traveler at Moosewood after defeating the Cthulhu Boss and being over level 100.

Next, you must locate Mike and accept his task, which involves bringing him the Lobster King. Mike can be found close to the center of Waveborne Island. After that, it’s a matter of catching the Exotic Lobster King, which is among the rarer fish species in the area.

The Exotic Lobster King can be caught using Lobster Cages in the ocean, which makes catching it a tricky endeavor. It has an average weight value of around 245,000 kilograms, and can fetch upwards of 70,000 C$ at the Merchant’s. The odds of catching it are the highest in Foggy weather at night, during the Winter or Spring seasons. Once you acquire it, bring it to Mike to receive the Lobster Rod in return.

Alternatively, you can initiate a trade with another player to receive the Lobster Rod. For this, you will likely have to offer the Robloxian an item of equivalent value for them to accept the deal.

Stats and Enchantment recommendations

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

For how challenging and extensive the associated quest is, the Lobster Rod features middling stats that may not be worth it. The standout feature of this angling implement is the Control stat, which sits at 0.3 and makes it easier to catch most fish species in the game.

Here are the stats for the Lobster Rod:

Control: 0.3

0.3 Luck: 110%

110% Lure Speed: 60%

60% Max Kg: 20,000 kg

20,000 kg Resilience: 10%

Its passive ability applies a 30% chance for the Lobster Mutation to occur in the caught fish, which multiplies the value of the capture by five.

FAQs

How to get the Lobster Rod in Fisch

The Lobster Rod requires you to complete Mike’s quest in the Second Sea, which involves catching the Lobster King.

What is the standout feature of the Lobster Rod in Fisch?

The standout features of the Lobster Rod are its high Control stat and the passive ability to apply the Lobster Mutation.

How to catch the Exotic Lobster King in Fisch

The Exotic Lobster King can be caught using lobster cages, with the best odds being offered by Cursed Cages.

