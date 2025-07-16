How to get Magma Marine (Akainu) in All Star Tower Defense X

All Star Tower Defense X features a diverse roster of characters, each with variable damage, special abilities, and rarities. Magma Marine, based on Sakazuki Akainu from One Piece, is among the most formidable ones. The Unbound unit inflicts burn damage and possesses decent circle AoE attacks. It is exceptionally rare, yet several players are toiling to get the unit in their team.

Here's how you can get the powerful Magma Marine in All Star Tower Defense X.

Getting Magma Marine in All Star Tower Defense X

Magma Coins can be obtained from Trial 2 (Image via Roblox)

There are two ways to obtain Magma Marine in All Star Tower Defense X. Both of them require you to unlock and play Trial 2, which is a stage more difficult than those in the Story Mode.

The RNG method for getting Magma Marine is to complete Trial 2 repeatedly. The Unbound unit has a 1% drop chance in the Regular mode. Meanwhile, in the more difficult Strategist mode, it has a high 10% drop rate. The latter removes your units' Traits, Stats, and Hidden Potential, so you'll have to rely on strength and strategy to complete the challenge.

If you don't get the Akainu-inspired character as a Trial reward, simply purchase it from the Trial 2 Shop. Accumulate 250 Magma Coins, interact with the NPC managing the shop, and buy the Magma Marine Star Scroll. Next, open the inventory and use the scroll to receive the unit.

Magma Marine is ideal for all game modes. It can burn enemies with its normal attacks, while its special ability, Magma Meltdown, causes magma pools to appear on the map within the unit's range.

How to unlock Trial 2 in All Star Tower Defense X

Trials are unlocked in All Star Tower Defense X once you reach Level 25. It is a separate world that can be entered via its associated portal in the lobby.

While Trial 1 lets you obtain Etri, Trial 2 is a more difficult challenge that offers Magma Marine. To have the best chances of completing it, use units above Level 80 and add either Ziek (Beast Giant) or Airren (Titan Form) to your team.

Both Ziek and Airren have abilities that can destroy the regenerative shields of enemies in Trial 2. The Shielded enemies begin spawning from Wave 5 onwards and also appear during the last few Waves.

If you're planning to play on Strategist mode, there might be instances where you'll need to sell units and redeploy them to attack the durable boss.

Stats of Magma Marine in All Star Tower Defense X

Use Trait Burners to get All Star on Magma Marine (Image via Roblox)

Magma Marine (Akainu) has the following stats in this Roblox game:

Type : Ground (GRND)

: Ground (GRND) Element : Red

: Red Spawn Limit : 3

: 3 Deployment Cost : 1200 Cash

: 1200 Cash Upgrade Levels : 8 (after ascension)

: 8 (after ascension) Base Damage : 565

: 565 Base SPA : 3

: 3 Base Range : 25

: 25 Attack Type : AoE (Circle)

: AoE (Circle) Special Ability: Magma Meltdown

Despite its high rarity, this unit can be ascended. However, it will take several Ghost III (Rainbow), EXP IV, and Spade Hat to unleash the marine's full potential.

Also check: All Star Tower Defense X: A beginner's guide

FAQs on All Star Tower Defense X

What are all the Unbound units in the game?

As of this writing, there are three Unbound units, namely Etri, Michishibo, and Magma Marine.

How do I get Magma Coins for purchasing the Magma Marine Star Scroll?

Magma Coins are a special currency that can be obtained by completing Trial 2. Each challenge rewards players with at least five coins.

How do I get Airren (Titan Form) and Ziek (Beast Form)?

You can get Ziek (Beast Form) directly from the Summons. For Airren (Titan Form), you'll first need to get Airren from the gacha and then ascend it.

