All Star Tower Defense X: A beginner's guide

All Star Tower Defense X embodies the core characteristics of the Roblox tower defense genre. Players can collect units, upgrade them, and clear levels by strategically placing them on the map to defeat waves of enemies and bosses. While the gameplay is straightforward, its mechanics and upgrade systems might be complex for beginners.

This guide covers all the basics for starting your grind in All Star Tower Defense X.

Beginner's guide for Roblox All Star Tower Defense X

PC controls

ASTDX has an easy-to-understand interface (Image via Roblox)

When you enter a level in All Star Tower Defense X, you can control the action by using the following keys:

Select and place a unit - Left mouse button

- Left mouse button Rotate camera - Right mouse button

- Right mouse button Map Info - Z

- Z Unit Manager - T

- T Ability Manager - Y

- Y Toggle Upgrade - Open Unit Manager and press K

Toggle Upgrade is a convenient feature that automatically upgrades your units once you have the required money.

Gameplay overview

At the beginning of your journey in All Star Tower Defense X, you'll need to clear the Story Mode to get important items like Gems and Ghost Eggs. Each level in the mode will challenge your strategy and adaptability.

Similar to units, enemies in this game possess unique abilities. For instance, if an enemy has the Powerful I Trait, it can only be damaged by enemies that are upgraded to Level 1. You will also encounter shielded and flying enemies and bosses that can stun your defenders for long durations.

The ultimate objective in ASTDX is to create the best team by summoning characters from the gacha, leveling them up, and evolving or ascending them by using coins and specific materials.

Mechanics - Unit Type and Element

Elements play a decisive role in battles (Image via Roblox)

Each unit in All Star Tower Defense X has a Type and Element. Their Type, such as Ground and Hill, dictates where it can be positioned on the battlefield. Ground characters can be placed anywhere on the map, while the Hill characters can only be deployed on top of stones, buildings, pedestals, and other elevated areas.

Elements play an important role in battles. A unit possesses one of the five Elements — Blue, Green, Red, Orange, and Purple — which affect their effectiveness against specific enemies.

Blue is the counter of Red. Thus, a unit with the Blue Element deals double damage to Red enemies. However, if the same unit hits Green enemies, an Element it is weak against, it deals only 0.5x of the damage.

Gacha

Use Gems to summon units (Image via Roblox)

Gems acquired by clearing levels and completing missions can be utilized for summoning units. A single Summon costs 50 Gems, while the x10 Summons only require 450 Gems. The drop rates of the characters are displayed in the banner while their border colors highlight their rarities: 5 Star (rainbow), 4 Star (red), and 3 Star (yellow).

Although the highest "visible" rarity in the gacha is 5 Star, the Unbound characters are more valuable. They have a 0.01% drop chance in both banners.

Unit upgrades and other features

Use Trait Burners to reroll Traits (Image via Roblox)

Unlocking a unit's maximum potential is a complex process. Besides leveling them up, you'll need to change their Traits, unlock their Nodes, and improve their stats (Damage, Range, Speed, and Money).

Here's how you can increase a unit's capabilities in ASTDX:

Traits : Traits give your units additional perks, such as increased range, durability, and damage. You can use Trait Burners to apply and change the Traits of your characters.

: Traits give your units additional perks, such as increased range, durability, and damage. You can use Trait Burners to apply and change the Traits of your characters. Nodes : Besides Traits, you can increase a unit's potential by unlocking Nodes. It will cost you different kinds of Skill Orbs as well as duplicates of the unit.

: Besides Traits, you can increase a unit's potential by unlocking Nodes. It will cost you different kinds of Skill Orbs as well as duplicates of the unit. Stat Rerolls : Similar to Anime Rangers X, this game lets you reroll all your unit's stats by using a Stat Dice. However, if you decide not to roll a particular stat, you can use a Bounded Cube.

: Similar to Anime Rangers X, this game lets you reroll all your unit's stats by using a Stat Dice. However, if you decide not to roll a particular stat, you can use a Bounded Cube. Hidden Potential : You can unlock a unit's Hidden Potential after reaching Level 18. To reset it, you'll need to collect and use Roka Fruits.

: You can unlock a unit's Hidden Potential after reaching Level 18. To reset it, you'll need to collect and use Roka Fruits. Materials: Materials like Q Officer Hat, Mimic Juice, Ghost Egg (Rainbow), and Ghost Egg (Green) allow you to Ascend or Evolve a unit, drastically increasing their potential.

Once you have created a strong team in All Star Tower Defense X, you can access the Hard/Expert difficulties, Trials, the Challenges Mode, and the Infinite Chamber.

FAQs on All Star Tower Defense X

How do I select the Node path of a character?

Accessing a unit's Nodes is straightforward: select a unit in the Loadout menu, click the three dots from the pop-up, and then press the star icon.

How do I get Skill Orbs for upgrading Nodes?

You can get Skill Orbs by finishing Weekly Tasks, completing Challenges, and opening Skill Orb Bags.

What is the best Trait for any unit in this tower defense game?

Currently, the best Trait is All Star. It gives the character an additional 300 Damage, 10% increased Range, and 50% increased Durability.

