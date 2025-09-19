How to get Maple Sprinkler in Grow a Garden

The Maple Sprinkler is a Sprinkler-type tool introduced with the Grow a Garden Fall Market Event. It is an event-exclusive item that specifically targets Fall-type plants on your farm. Once active on your farm, it boosts these plants’ growth and Mutation chances, making their harvests more valuable as a result. It is available from the Fall Festival Gears Shop for the duration of the aforementioned event.

This guide outlines everything you need to know about the Maple Sprinkler.

An overview of the Maple Sprinkler in Grow a Garden

The Maple Sprinkler (Image via Roblox)

The Maple Sprinkler is available for purchase from the Fall Festival Gears Shop in the Fall Market Event area. You can unlock the ability to buy it by making contributions to the Fall Bloom, the primary event activity. Every hour, you must submit one specific Fruit type to the Bloom, and upon making nine total contributions, you can access the Sprinkler in the Shop.

It has a 20% chance of being in the Fall Festival Gears Shop, from which it can be bought for 250,000,000 Sheckles. Otherwise, it is purchasable for 189 Robux, circumventing the Shop stock RNG and Fall Bloom requirements entirely.

No matter the mode of purchase, once you get the Maple Sprinkler, it will be added to the Gears section of your inventory. Equip it and hit the Left Mouse Button while on your farm to place it. While active, it will increase the growth speed, Fruit size, and Mutation chances for the Fall-type species within its area of effect. It will stop functioning after five minutes, necessitating another purchase of the tool.

Learn all about the first half of the Fall Market Event by reading through the patch notes.

About Fall Bloom

The event area (Image via Roblox)

Fall Bloom is the main event activity in the Fall Market Event, where you can contribute various Fruits and earn Points in return. This activity is a collaborative effort in which every player on the server can participate. All participants are required to submit the Fruit type specified in the speech bubble near the activity area. Once the Fall Bloom meter is full, every contributor receives a variety of Fall-themed rewards and triggers the Fall Weather Event as well.

The activity is also tied to the Fall Festival Shops; the more contributions you make, the better the item stock becomes. Expanded Shop stock includes high-rarity Pets, Seeds, Gear, and Cosmetics, so be sure to play your part in the Fall Bloom.

Here’s how many Points you can get based on the Fruit rarity:

Common: 1 Point

1 Point Uncommon: 2 Points

2 Points Rare: 3 Points

3 Points Legendary: 4 Points

4 Points Mythical: 5 Points

5 Points Divine: 6 Points

6 Points Prismatic: 7 Points

7 Points Transcendent: 8 Points

FAQs on Grow a Garden

How do I get the Maple Sprinkler in Grow a Garden?

The Maple Sprinkler can be bought for 250,000,000 Sheckles or 189 Robux after making nine contributions to the Fall Bloom.

What does the Maple Sprinkler do in Grow a Garden?

The Maple Sprinkler boosts the growth speed, Fruit size, and Mutation chances for the Fall-type species in its area of effect.

How does Fall Bloom work in Grow a Garden?

Fall Bloom has you submit the specified Fruit types at the event area to earn Points, expanding event shop stock, and giving you Fall-themed rewards in return.

