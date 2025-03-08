How to get Meg's Fang in Fisch

Fisch allows you to cast a line into the ocean in an attempt to catch a myriad of fish and resources. One such resource that you can find near the Ancient Isle is Meg’s Fang. This crafting material is a rare item that represents the fang of the Megalodon fish. Being designated as a Mythical item, its catch rate is quite low. That said, using the correct fishing rod, you can fetch it from the ocean without any issues.

Here’s how you can get Meg’s Fang in Fisch and what you can use it for.

Getting Meg’s Fang in Fisch

Fishing for Meg's Fang (Image via Roblox)

Meg’s Fang in Fisch is an extremely rare crafting item that can be found around the Ancient Isle. More specifically, it is located near the waterfalls of the region, where you can cast a line to reliably end up with one. These cascades can be found at the coordinates (X: 5806, Y: 135.3, Z: 408.5).

Being a Mythical-rarity item, it can take a while for you to find Meg’s Fang in your fishing hook. However, the absence of any additional stipulations, like weather or time of day, means that you can try to get it at your leisure.

The best rods to use for this item are the ones that boost luck, with the Destiny Rod being the finest example of this. Featuring a luck stat of 250%, you will have a notably easier time fishing for Meg’s Fang on the Isle. If you can’t acquire this rod yet, consider using something like the Fungal Rod instead.

What Meg’s Fang is used for

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The main use of Meg’s Fang is to craft the Rod of the Forgotten Fang. This special rod is catered towards the endgame of the experience, offering excellent stats across the board. You can craft it using two Meg’s Fangs, two Meg’s Spine, and a Lunar Thread.

Like Meg’s Fang, Meg’s Spine is found near the Ancient Isle. Odds are, you will receive the pair of Spines while fishing for the Fang. Lastly, the Lunar Thread can be acquired by opening Treasure Chests, the locations of which are outlined by treasure maps.

Other than the Rod of the Forgotten Fang, Meg’s Fang can be used as a commodity and sold for around 1,275 C$.

FAQs

Where is Meg’s Fang located in Fisch?

Meg’s Fang can be found near the waterfalls of the Ancient Isle.

What is Meg’s Fang used for in Fisch?

Meg’s Fang can be used to craft the Rod of the Forgotten Fang or sold to a merchant.

Is Meg’s Fang easy to acquire?

The ease of acquiring Meg’s Fang depends on the luck stat of your fishing rod; rods with high luck will have an easier time getting it.

