How to get the Megalofriend Rod skin in Fish It

The Megalofriend Rod skin in Fish It is a new cosmetic added with the Megalofriend update on September 22, 2025. It is available as part of a special quest that involves catching the Megalodon, a Special-rarity fish. Considering the rare nature of the fish, the quest can be challenging to complete for early-game players.

Ad

Let’s take a look at how you can get the Megalofriend Rod skin in Fish It.

Getting the Megalofriend Rod skin in Fish It

Ron, the Megalofriend quest giver (Image via Roblox)

The Megalofriend Rod skin is a special cosmetic for your Fishing Rod that can be applied to the Rod of your choice. Since it is a cosmetic, it applies no additional angling benefits to your equipment apart from the added visual flair. It includes a custom splash effect as well, which will trigger when you use the Fishing Rod.

Ad

Trending

You can start the quest by speaking to Ron, an NPC found on Fisherman Island. This quest can only be started if you are level 500 or higher. In order to get the Megalofriend Rod, Ron tasks you with catching two Megalodon. The quest will only register as completed if you catch them yourself; trading a Megalodon will not count toward completion progress.

After that, return to Ron to turn in the quest and receive the skin as a reward.

Ad

This guide details how you can get the Magma Shark in Fish It.

How to find the Megalodon

In-game update log detailing the Megalodon quest (Image via Roblox)

The Megalodon can be found in the Ocean as a Special-rarity fish, but you can’t venture out into the open waters to find it at any time. Instead, you need to wait for a special fishing event to trigger: the Megalodon Hunt. This triggers randomly and only lasts for a few minutes at a time. You can only catch one Megalodon per Hunt.

Ad

While the event is active, head out into the sea to look for a beacon marking the approximate location of the Megalodon Hunt. Follow it with your best Fishing Rod and Bobber combination and start fishing away. If you’re lucky, you will nab one with relative ease.

Consider using Rods like the Astral Rod or the Ghostfin Rod to maximize the odds of catching one while the Hunt is active.

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs on Fish It

How do I get the Megalofriend Rod skin in Fish It?

The Megalofriend Rod skin can be obtained by completing the quest given by Ron on Fisherman Island, which involves catching two Megalodon fish.

What does the Megalofriend Rod skin do in Fish It?

The Megalofriend Rod skin is a cosmetic with no gameplay benefits other than visual changes.

Ad

Where do I find Ron?

Ron is found near the shops on Fisherman Island.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025