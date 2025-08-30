How to get Mini Schnauzer in Adopt Me

Adopt Me introduced the Mini Schnauzer Pet with the Homepass update on August 29, 2025. This Pet is available by exchanging Shane Snax with an NPC called Shane. You can obtain Shane Snax, the newest currency, as a part of the Homepass rewards system through level-ups. This Ultra-Rare Pet will be available for as long as the battle pass-style freebie ladder is accessible, i.e., until September 12, 2025.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Mini Schnauzer in Adopt Me.

Breaking down the Mini Schnauzer in Adopt Me

How to get

The Mini Schnauzer (Image via Roblox)

The Mini Schnauzer is an Ultra-Rare Pet that can be purchased using Shane Snax. To get it, collect 75 Shane Snax by leveling up the Homepass battle pass and reach Shane’s enclosure on Adoption Island.

You can level up the Homepass prize ladder by completing tasks marked with a star on the Taskboard. Most levels of the ladder reward you with Shane Snacks, and once you reach level 20, you can reset the battle pass to level 1. Each completion of the battle pass grants you a total of 88 Shane Snax, which is more than enough for the Mini Schnauzer.

Shane can be found on Adoption Island, waving at players from next to the Nursery. You can interact with the NPC to exchange Shane Snax and get the Mini Schnauzer, provided you have the required amount of Shane Snax.

Growth stages, tricks, and variants

Shane, the NPC (Image via Roblox)

As is the standard for most Pets, the Mini Schnauzer undergoes six unique growth stages. It learns one unique trick each time it reaches a new growth phase, which you can check below:

Newborn: Sit

Sit Junior: Joyful

Joyful Pre-Teen: Beg

Beg Teen: Jump

Jump Post-Teen: Trick 1

Trick 1 Full Grown: Trick 2

The Mini Schnauzer comes in two variants: Neon and Mega Neon. You can make a Neon Mini Schnauzer by combining four regular Mini Schnauzers, while a Mega Neon version can be crafted by fusing four Neons. Both of these variations only change the Pet’s visuals without altering its gameplay systems whatsoever.

FAQs on Adopt Me

How do I get the Mini Schnauzer in Adopt Me?

The Mini Schnauzer can be purchased for 75 Shane Snax from Shane on Adoption Island.

What rarity does the Mini Schnauzer belong to?

The Mini Schnauzer has been assigned the Ultra-Rare rarity.

When does the Homepass end?

The Homepass is scheduled to end on September 12, 2025.

