How to get money in Ink Game

Ink Game includes money as its primary reward for participating in the game. Known as Won in-game, the resource is used for various purposes, from unlocking new emotes to upgrading purchases. As such, it is quite important both practically and for cosmetic flair, making it an essential part of the gameplay loop. Luckily, there are many sources of Won in the experience, ranging from participating in the titular game to sitting in the AFK area.

Ad

Here’s how you can quickly and easily amass plenty of money in Ink Game.

All sources of money in Ink Game

The AFK World (Image via Roblox)

Here’s every source of Won in this title that is always available for you to cash in:

Ad

Trending

Match Participation: Participating in the main game mode of this experience is the most straightforward way to earn Won. You don’t need to win the entire thing; participation alone is enough to guarantee a reward. That said, you will win more money the further you progress in a match. The most Won you win is for the Rebel ending, so try to aim for that if you manage to reach the end.

Participating in the main game mode of this experience is the most straightforward way to earn Won. You don’t need to win the entire thing; participation alone is enough to guarantee a reward. That said, you will win more money the further you progress in a match. The most Won you win is for the Rebel ending, so try to aim for that if you manage to reach the end. Daily Login Bonuses: Logging in on certain days grants you a predetermined amount of Won. You can view the login bonuses when you first log into the experience and see when you will get the desired prize.

Logging in on certain days grants you a predetermined amount of Won. You can view the login bonuses when you first log into the experience and see when you will get the desired prize. AFK World: AFK World rewards you with five million Won for every 15 minutes spent in the area. It’s a great way to get dozens of millions of Won without doing anything. You can leave your device idle for a while to accumulate as many Won as you need.

AFK World rewards you with five million Won for every 15 minutes spent in the area. It’s a great way to get dozens of millions of Won without doing anything. You can leave your device idle for a while to accumulate as many Won as you need. Premium bundles: Won can be bought directly from the in-game Shop using Robux. This can help you get a lot of money in a short period, but it’s generally better to rely on other sources. Your Robux are better spent elsewhere, such as Power Rolls.

Ad

You can also buy the Won Upgrades from the Upgrades menu to improve the amount of money you receive from each of these sources. Additionally, Won Multipliers obtained through Login Bonuses increase the amount you earn for a limited time.

Also read: Ink Game Emotes price list

Where to use Won

In-game shop (Image via Roblox)

Won is primarily used at the in-game shop, where you can buy various unlockables and utility items. The most significant application of Won is the selection of Upgrades, which allow you to improve your stats. You can spend an enormous amount of the currency for better Strength, Speed, and money-earning capabilities. Naturally, this makes them quite high on the priority list.

Ad

Emotes can also be unlocked from the in-game Store, where you have a selection of four dozen dances and poses to choose from. You can opt for the classics like the Helicopter or go for something more niche. Each of these costs at least 50 Million Won, making each of them an expensive purchase.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How to earn money in Ink Game

Ad

You can earn money by participating in the titular game, visiting the AFK World, through login bonuses, and by purchasing premium bundles.

What is money used for in Ink Game?

Won, the main currency of the game, is used to purchase Upgrades and Emotes.

Is Ink Game accessible for free?

Yes, you can access the title for free without any required premium purchases.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025