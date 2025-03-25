How to get a Mount in Arise Crossover

Mounts in Arise Crossover are a quick and novel way to move from point A to point B. You can get a Mount when it spawns on a specific island or by purchasing a vehicular mount from the designated vendor. When a Mount spawns on the map, the game notifies you of it. The various Mounts currently in the game can be acquired in seven distinct areas, which can be found close to the main gameplay islands.
Let’s take a look at Mounts and how to get them.
Getting a Mount in Arise Crossover
There are two types of Mounts in the game: Aquatic and Wild.
Aquatic Mounts can be purchased from the designated vendor, typically found near the docks. These are usually aquatic versions that allow you to traverse the waters and reach a different island at a rapid pace. You need either Cash or Gems to get these Mounts.
Wild Mounts can be segregated into two sub-categories: Ground and Flying. Ground Wild Mounts are strictly land-based and won’t traverse the seas effectively. Conversely, Flying mounts will be completely airborne and can be used to reach any area in the game.
Both of these Mount types spawn randomly on small islands across the game every 15 minutes from the server’s creation. They remain on the map until another spawns or a player claims it. To claim a Mount, press E to attempt to acquire it. If successful, the creature will be added to your Mounts menu.
The only exception to this rule is the Blue Dragon, which can be redeemed via the code DRAGONBLUE for free.
All Mounts in Arise Crossover
Listed below are all the Aquatic Mounts in the game, along with their unlock cost:
- Simple Boat: 3,500 Cash
- Bagara: 15,000 Cash
- Little Goat: 500 Gems
- Pirate Ship: 300,000 Gems
- Striker: 30 million Gems
Here are the Ground Wild Mounts that can be acquired in the experience:
- Hover: 60 Speed
- Falcon: 60 Speed
- Monarch Horse: 70 Speed
- Mammoth: 80 Speed
The following Flying Wild Mounts are currently available in the game:
- Salamantra: 90 Speed
- Great Dragon: 160 Speed
- Blue Dragon: 150 Speed
- Kamish: 150 Speed (exclusive to QA testers and content creators)
FAQs
How do I get a Mount in Arise Crossover?
Wild Mounts can be claimed by interacting with them when they spawn, while Aquatic Mounts can be purchased from the Boat Shop.
How many Mounts does Arise Crossover feature?
The game includes 13 unique Mounts to purchase or claim.
Can Mounts be acquired for free in Arise Crossover?
Yes, Mounts can be obtained for free.
