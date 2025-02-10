How to get Mouse Glove in Slap Battles?

The Mouse Glove in Slap Battles was added on February 7, 2025. Like most gloves in this experience, it can be obtained by unlocking a badge. In this case, you must acquire the We’re Rats, We’re the Rats badge. It can only be unlocked by beating the Rat King in the Home of the Rat King area.

Getting the Mouse Glove is a quest in itself. Here's a detailed guide covering how to get the We’re Rats, We’re the Rats badge and eventually, the Mouse Glove.

How to unlock the Mouse Glove in Slap Battles

The Mouse Glove (Image via Roblox)

As mentioned earlier, you can get the Mouse Glove by unlocking the We’re Rats, We’re the Rats badge in this Roblox title. To get it, head over to the Home of the Rat King using the following steps:

Equip the El Gato Glove by purchasing it using 11,500 Slaps.

by purchasing it using 11,500 Slaps. Head over to Cannon Island and walk down the stairs on the opposite side of the cannon. You will find a hidden cheese under the platform there.

and walk down the stairs on the opposite side of the cannon. You will find a hidden cheese under the platform there. Interact with the cheese while using the El Gato Glove to teleport to the Home of the Rat King.

In the Home of the Rat King, you will be challenged by the Rat King. To beat him, you must survive for a total of 60 waves against his army. The rats will begin to spawn once you build a town and place it on the ground. You can slap the incoming rats and save your town. For extra help, you can build the following structures in the Home of the Rat King.

Farm ($150): Allows the user to build a tree and slap it to collect Slapples. It is an exclusive currency used to build items in the Home of the Rat King.

($150): Allows the user to build a tree and slap it to collect Slapples. It is an exclusive currency used to build items in the Home of the Rat King. Mouse Trap ($700): Place it on the floor to eliminate the rat that steps on it.

($700): Place it on the floor to eliminate the rat that steps on it. Library ($300): Build it to research new schematics and upgrades.

($300): Build it to research new schematics and upgrades. Barracks ($200): Allows the user to summon soldiers to fight the rats.

($200): Allows the user to summon soldiers to fight the rats. Market ($250): Allows the user to generate extra cash passively.

As you kill rats and build your city, you will accumulate orbs. You can track the amount of orbs you have by looking at the counter on the top of the screen.

After collecting 3,000 orbs, you must interact with the Master Whiskers NPC to win the game and unlock the We’re Rats, We’re the Rats badge. Once you have the badge, you can go and unlock the Mouse Glove in Slap Battles.

Mouse Glove abilities in Slap Battles

Use the cheese to summon rats and damage the enemy (Image via Roblox)

By equipping the Mouse Glove, you can use the following two items to damage your enemies.

Cheese : Throw it to summon rats and damage nearby enemies.

: Throw it to summon rats and damage nearby enemies. Mouse Trap: Throw it to trap the enemy and send them flying in the air, dealing damage.

FAQs

How to get Mouse Glove in Slap Battles?

You can get the Mouse Glove by obtaining the We’re Rats, We’re the Rats badge.

Can you purchase the Mouse Glove in Slap Battles?

Currently, you cannot purchase the Mouse Glove using Slaps.

Is the Mouse Glove worth it in Slap Battles?

The Mouse Glove is worthwhile because of its decent stats and fun-to-use abilities.

