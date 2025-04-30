How to get Mythic Dementor in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity

Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity features various Pets that offer numerous boosts to help you progress through the experience seamlessly. As a rule of thumb, the rarer the Pet you acquire, the better the boosts you receive. The Mythic Dementor is among the rarest Pets in the game, being a variation of the Secret Dementor that is already rather elusive.

Let's look at how to get the Mythic Dementor in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity.

Getting the Mythic Dementor in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity

The Throwback Egg (Image via Roblox)

The Mythic Dementor requires you to first have access to the Throwback Egg. This Egg is found in the Hatching Zone, and it costs 1.4 million Coins to hatch it once.

Another prerequisite to acquire the Mythic Dementor is to unlock the Dark Arts Mastery node in the Mastery menu. Once you do so, there’s a 1% chance of the hatched Pet transforming into its Mythic variant. This transformation improves the base stats of the Pet by 75%, making them outright better versions than their regular counterparts.

Another thing to factor in is the hatch rate of the regular Secret Dementor. Getting a copy of the Dementor has a one-in-a-billion chance to appear while hatching. Since the Mythic transformation has a one in 100 chance of occurring for any given pet, the Mythic Dementor has an astronomically low chance of showing up.

This can somewhat be mitigated with potions and passive boosts, but since the chances of getting it are roughly one in 100 billion, it may be extremely difficult.

About the Hatching Zone

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The Hatching Zone is home to some of the best Eggs in the game, with the Throwback Egg being among them. You can find it on the Surface Island of the Overworld and unlock it for 10,000 Gems. This area is set to include new Eggs with upcoming updates, giving players easy access to new and powerful Pets.

You can find exclusive Eggs like the Infinity Egg and the Throwback Egg in this area, along with every Egg in World 1 of the experience. So, upon unlocking a new Island, if you aim to collect new Pets, you can visit the Hatching Zone instead.

The easiest way to farm Gems is through pickups on The Void and Zen Islands. Each pickup grants you hundreds of Gems, making the farming process very efficient.

FAQs

Which Egg gives the Secret Dementor in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity?

The Secret Dementor can be acquired through the Throwback Egg.

How to get the Mythic Dementor in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity

With the Dark Arts Mastery upgrade, you have a minuscule chance to hatch the Mythic Dementor from the Throwback Egg.

How much does it cost to open the Throwback Egg in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity?

The Throwback Egg costs 1.4 million Coins to hatch in the Hatching Zone.

