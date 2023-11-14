How to get the Nerf Backpack, Goggles, and Unicorn Helmet  in Roblox Nerf Extraction

Roblox Nerf Extraction offers a complete, action-packed experience built around a Nerf environment. You can engage in different modes and go full John Wick with its Nerf-themed in-game avatars. Additionally, explore the map, scavenge loot chests, and complete objectives to earn in-game resources, med kits, and various types of Nerf weapons.

This month, you can also acquire limited edition avatar accessories. These include the Nerf Backpack, Nerf Goggles, and Nerf Unicorn Helmet, which are slowly dwindling in stock.

On that note, this guide will help you obtain these exclusive UGC accessories.

Everything you should know about the limited edition UGC in Roblox Nerf Extraction

How to obtain the Nerf Backpack, Nerf Goggles, and Nerf Unicorn Helmet

Follow the instructions below to collect the Roblox UGC items:

Launch the Roblox game and connect to the server.

Behind the Drop Zone, you will see the UGC Zone.

Go near it and stand near the Nerf Bot.

An interface stating the following will pop up:

Complete the following challenges to earn FREE UGC and wear your favorite Nerf gear across Roblox!

NERF GOGGLES - Blast 100 Nerf Bots on the island to acquire a pair of Nerf Goggles!

- Blast 100 Nerf Bots on the island to acquire a pair of Nerf Goggles! NERF BACKPACK - Blast 300 Nerf Bots on the island to acquire a Nerf Backpack!

- Blast 300 Nerf Bots on the island to acquire a Nerf Backpack! NERF UNICORN HELMET - Blast 500 Nerf Bots on the island to acquire a Nerft Unicorn Helmet!

Close the pop-up and deploy yourself on any island via the drop zone. It doesn't matter which mission you choose. Select any mode and deploy on the Roblox island.

Once you land, you will be given a default Nerf gun. Use it to start hunting down Nerf bots. Bots will spawn at random locations, so you can land anywhere on the map. Note that Nerf bots will also be equipped with weapons; hence, they will shoot or use melee attacks on you, so be careful.

Keep track of the bot kill stats via the small tracker on the left side of the screen. Start eliminating Nerf bots and avoid free-roaming, as the UGC items won't be available in the game for much longer.

Always keep an eye on your HP bar at the bottom left side of the game screen. Additionally, look for chests across the map and loot them to get new weapons, med kits, and ammo.

Since the server allows up to 20 players, you can invite your metaverse friends to join you in destroying bots or completing challenges on the server.

Everything a new player should know about Roblox Nerf Extraction

New players are advised not to waste Nerf Darts, as they may struggle to explore the map and collect weaponry. They can also avoid reloading by simply switching to their primary or secondary weapons to stop shooting at the bots.

Additionally, newbies are advised to start with the Raid, as this game mode can help them adapt to the gameplay. Loot chests, capture the outpost with the squadmaster, obtain new gear, and extract new weapons to win the mode.

For high-tempo gameplay, you can choose the Highwire map, as your only objective is to stop the missile from launching by pressing the stop button on top of the tower.

Other players and Nerf bots will try to stop you from reaching the tower. The first player to hit the stop button wins the Highwire round in Roblox Nerf Extraction.