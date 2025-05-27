With the New Summer House update, Brookhaven RP introduced the titular house for players to explore and use as a new backdrop. The New Summer House is a free structure that can be accessed at any time from the House menu and spawned on a vacant lot. This two-floor manor is spacious, filled with interactive objects, and includes a secret safe.

Here’s how you can gain access to the New Summer House.

Getting the New Summer House in Brookhaven RP

The New Summer House in the House menu (Image via Roblox)

The New Summer House in Brookhaven RP is available from the House menu on the right, available for free to all players. To access it, follow the steps listed below:

Tap the House icon on the right and hit the binoculars icon to view empty lots currently available on the server.

Choose an empty lot and tap on it to teleport to the location.

Click on the spot marked by a hand icon to access a list of houses.

Scroll down until you find the New Summer House. As of the New Summer House update, the building is at the very bottom of the list.

Click on the New Summer House to place it on the empty lot.

With that, the New Summer House will be ready for you to explore. Be sure to visit the second-floor bathroom and enter the secret room behind the door to access the safe.

About Brookhaven RP

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

This title is a roleplaying experience about building your own life in the virtual world and hanging out with friends to enact RP scenarios. While it can be played solo, it is best experienced with a few friends.

The game is set in the titular city, where you can own houses, drive vehicles, use props for roleplaying, and more. It includes a job system, allowing you to become whoever you wish to be in the digital space. There are also secrets to discover, which you can pursue at your leisure and uncover an ongoing in-universe conspiracy.

FAQs

How to get the New Summer House in Brookhaven RP

The New Summer House can be spawned from the House menu and placed in any empty lot of your choice.

Is the New Summer House available for free in Brookhaven RP?

Yes, the New Summer House is free to spawn and explore for all players.

Where is the secret safe in the New Summer House in Brookhaven RP?

The secret safe is located on the second floor, inside the door to the right after entering the bathroom.

