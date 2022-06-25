How to get NFL Draft Hat for free in Roblox NFL Tycoon

Roblox and the National Football League joined hands and launched NFL Tycoon in January 2022. The latter became the first major sports league to partner with the gaming platform to provide gamers with an authentic sports experience, making history.

Players start with a small amount of money and must establish an empire with their freshly formed football club. NFL Tycoon is a game for those who enjoy micromanaging and, of course, NFL fanatics.

NFL Tycoon provides far more than meets the eye. It may keep users captivated for hours as they wander the team's city, visit other players' stadiums, personalize their avatars with distinctive in-game gear, and much more.

NFL Draft Hat is a unique item that individuals can obtain for free. They can equip this hat on their avatars by completing a simple job in Roblox NFL Tycoon.

Obtain NFL Draft Hat in Roblox without breaking a sweat

Players must build a stadium to receive the headgear. In-game, several stadiums are available, and any stadium will suffice.

They can stand on the Lobby Upgrade blip inside the stadium. It shows $100 to upgrade the lobby. Users may go to the ATM right before the stadium and get some money if they don't have cash. They should go back and start the upgrade. A new lobby will be set up, and they need to enter it.

Gamers have to hit the "Edit" button on the screen's bottom and the edit menu. They can select the "Decorations" tab and look under Exclusives for the "New Era concession stand."

Individuals can place this stand anywhere inside the lobby to gain the Tip of the Cap badge and the NFL Draft Hat item.

What is the NFL Draft Hat?

Wear this headgear and become a virtual NFL supporter in-game (Image via DeeterPlays/YouTube)

These caps are inspired by the official NFL Draft caps (New Era). The NFL Draft Hat is an accessory/hat worn by the players' avatars in-game. They must unlock this hat in Roblox NFL Tycoon to get their hands on it.

The NFL Draft Cap's official description says:

"Part of the New Era hat line for the NFL Draft 2022."

After unlocking it, users will receive a badge called "Tip of the Cap."

Appearance of NFL Draft Hat

The NFL Draft Cap is a fitted cap. The visor and top button on this cap are navy blue, while the crown is all black. The back is emblazoned with the official NFL logo.

The words "NFL Football" are etched in the center of the visor, as NFL is in navy blue while Football is red. A black and white New Era logo is imprinted on the left side of the cap's crown.

It is modeled after the official NFL Draft Caps but with default NFL colors.

Other free items in Roblox NFL Tycoon

There are three freebies that gamers can get in NFL Tycoon apart from the NFL Hat.

NFL Draft Red Jacket

NFL Draft Black Jacket

NFL Draft Headphones

How to get NFL Red Jacket

Just play NFL Tycoon to get the red jacket. Players can also get the NFL Draft Red Jacket badge along with the item.

How to get the NFL Draft Black Jacket

Enter the lobby and walk straight into the blue room. Find the blue blip that says "Interior Upgrade 1." Upgrade it and get the NFL Draft Black Jacket.

Users will also earn the NFL Draft Black Jacket badge during this.

How to get NFL Draft Headphones

These headphones are only available to gamers who have the Interior Upgrade 1 available in their lobby.

From the "Interior Upgrade 1," walk left around the corner to find a light blue blip with the words "Room 1" on it. Unlock the room by spending $320 and get the NFL Draft Headphones.

The NFL Draft Headphones badge is also earned.

Not getting free items in inventory

Don't be alarmed, it hardly ever happens, but when it does, it might be due to an in-game malfunction. Restart the game to see if the items have been obtained.

If not, it may take a few hours or days for individuals to receive these items. If they don't have the patience, users can erase the badges from their Roblox profiles and restart all the methods outlined above.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far