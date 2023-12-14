Roblox Super NFL Tycoon is a building and role-playing game that immerses players in the world of professional football. It was a product of a collaboration between Gamefam and the NFL. The title offers an entertaining experience where fans can build and run a football-themed empire.

Launched on January 26, 2023, this game incorporates paid sponsored content from Intuit into its gameplay. Additionally, it includes User-Generated Content (UGC), which allows players to contribute to this title's constantly changing terrain.

A limited-edition item, the Nickmas NFL Football Helmet, is currently available for free in this title. For more details on this offering and how to get it, continue reading.

Get the limited Nickmas NFL Football Helmet in Roblox Super NFL Tycoon

What is the Nickmas NFL Football Helmet in Roblox Super NFL Tycoon?

The Nickmas NFL Football Helmet is a special hat in Super NFL Tycoon. This free item initially had a limited stock of 6,002. However, as of now, that number is down to 5,547 units. This exclusive cap, which is non-transferable and limited to one copy per player, commemorates the Nickelodeon NFL Nickmas game between the Chiefs and Raiders.

As a celebratory memento, this limited-edition accessory will be available till stock runs out. It is significant because it honors the Nickelodeon NFL Nickmas game and provides gamers with a unique item that enhances their in-game avatar.

How to get the Nickmas NFL Football Helmet in Roblox Super NFL Tycoon

You can follow these easy steps to get this item in the game:

The first step is to load the official Roblox website. Now, log in using your username and password. Search for Super NFL Tycoon and go to its homepage. Select the green Play button to launch the game. Once you have entered this title, your avatar will be summoned. Now, you need to complete four quests: Build out the locker room, find and unlock eight slim cannons, find 30 yetis scattered across the map, and collect 20 presents dropped from the Nick blimp. These quests don't take a lot of time to complete, and one can click on the Nickmas event logo on the left-hand side of the screen to see its status. Once the tasks are accomplished, you can add the free item to their account.

The helmet becomes available immediately after the quests are done. You can easily equip and un-equip the item as you please.

Equipping the Nickmas NFL Football Helmet in Roblox Super NFL Tycoon

You can follow these steps to have your in-game character sport this festive accessory:

Open Roblox and log into the Super NFL Tycoon game.

Find and select the Avatar button. This is commonly represented by a figure or silhouetted icon and can be accessed through the game's customization area or main menu.

Once in the character or avatar customization menu, look for the Headgear or Accessories section. You can control what to equip from here.

To locate the hat, scroll through all available headwear.

When you spot the Nickmas NFL Football Helmet, click on it.

Then, press the thumbnail to instantly equip it.

To unequip the free item, select it again.