How to get Panda Backpack in Roblox Littlest Pet Shop 

Panda Backpack, a limited edition shoulder accessory in Roblox Littlest Pet Shop, is currently up for grabs. Debuting with just 25,000 copies, this backpack quickly garnered attention from avid collectors due to its cute persona and overall eye-catching aesthetic appeal.

To acquire the Panda Backpack, you must earn Coins (in-game currency) with your pets in Roblox Littlest Pet Shop. This task will require some grinding, especially if you are playing for the first time. Not to worry, as you can simply scroll down and learn how to quickly get the backpack.

Spend 30,000 Coins in Roblox Littlest Pet Shop to claim Panda Backpack

How to earn 30,000 Coins in Roblox Littlest Pet Shop?

If you're starting the game for the first time, you'll spawn inside the in-game store in Roblox Littlest Pet Shop. Walk straight to the blue chest right in front of the shop's entrance and unlock it to get your first pet. After obtaining your new companion, turn back around and head to the exit door; use it to reach Town—the beginner's map.

The game's mechanics heavily rely on pets as they are the main source of your Coin income. Use them to engage in activities around the map. Whenever you get close to one such point, a small UI featuring the amount of coins you earn after completing the activity will pop up.

Simply walk near any point, click your pet to begin the activity, and wait a few seconds; once you're done with the activity, you'll earn Coins. Use these newly obtained Coins to access new maps and unlock additional pets, as they will help you farm Coins more efficiently.

Maps in Roblox Littlest Pet Shop

Maps can be unlocked by purchasing Tickets from the Tickets Counter. It is very easy to spot the counter as there is a huge "Tickets" sign above the counter's enclosure. That said, there are three maps in the game:

Frosty haven

Acres Park

Summit Peaks

How to redeem Panda Backpack after collecting 30,000 Coins in Roblox Littlest Pet Shop

After collecting 30k Coins, rush to the shop in Town. You can also click the Panda Backpack blip on the screen to fast travel to the shop. Once inside the shop, run past the pet treasure chest towards the left side. You will see a big staircase; walk beside it to locate Panda Backpack on a mannequin. A Roblox purchase bill will be displayed. Hold the 0 Robux button to add the shoulder accessory to your inventory.

More about Panda Backpack

Panda Backpack and Littlest Pet Shop logo (Image via Littlest Pet Shop and Sportskeeda)

The panda featured in the backpack design is none other than Penny Ling from Littlest Pet Shop TV series. A backpack related to such a prominent character is undoubtedly a collectible, given Penny Ling is the sole mascot featured in the metaverse game's official logo.

The following is the official description of the Panda Backpack:

"Exclusive Littlest Pet Shop Panda backpack to carry the latest mascot around"

Additionally, many players are flocking to the game to acquire the backpack, and the copies available are gradually decreasing. Currently, there are around 14,000 copies left, so you are advised to act quickly before they run out.

Check out Sportskeeda's Roblox section to get wind of the latest metaverse news, guides, updates, and more.