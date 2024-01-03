Roblox Encounters is a typical action game where you must prevail as the best fighter in the battle arena. For this colossal achievement, you will need Gamepasses as they provide necessary perks, resource boosters, and more. You can also compete in competitive mode and earn Trophies with passes.

That said, individuals must spend a small amount of Robux to add the passes to their accounts. Additionally, newbies should consider using the passes featured in the article to quickly level up and stand toe-to-toe against veterans.

Learn about all the Gamepasses in Roblox Encounters by scrolling down.

Note: The Gamepasses are ranked according to their respective Robux prices.

Everything you should know about Gamepasses in Roblox Encounters

1) Battlepass Gamepass

Battlepass Gamepass (Image via Encounters)

Price - 799 Robux

This is the best Gamepass in Encounters, as new players can grind a bit to earn additional rewards and resources. This pass offers users 2000 Crystals and a permanent perk of x2 Level-Up rewards, which are nothing but the in-game resources and items received after leveling up.

If you plan to spend hours in Encounters, it is highly advisable to acquire the Battlepass Gamepass. That said, new players can use the free Crystals to purchase stronger Champions at an early stage.

2) Triple Summon Gamepass

Triple Summon Gamepass (Image via Encounters)

Price - 249 Robux

Unlock the ability to summon three skins for your Champion instead of one. You get three additional skins alongside the default one. Remember, the price is a bit high for a few skins, so consider purchasing the Triple Summon Gamepass only if you want to add skins to your favorite Champion's armory.

3) Custom Knockout Sound Gamepass

Custom Knockout Sound Gamepass (Image via Encounters)

Price - 199 Robux

Whenever your Champion knocks out an opponent, a special knockout sound is heard. Purchase this pass only if you want to hear a kill effect sound whenever you eliminate an opponent in the arena.

4) Dance Emotes Gamepass

Dance Emotes Gamepass (Image via Encounters)

Price - 199 Robux

The following dance emotes can be used by your avatar after purchasing Dance Emotes in Roblox Encounters:

Laughing

Crown Crown

Dance Pants

Shimmy Down

5) 1.5x XP Gamepass

1.5x XP Gamepass (Image via Encounters)

Price - 150 Robux

This pass is one of the, if not the most efficient pass in Roblox Encounters, as you will gain 50% more XP with it. Players who plan to spend countless hours are highly advised to purchase this pass as they can pile up XP on their Champions without breaking a sweat.

6) Custom Chat Color Gamepass

Custom Chat Color Gamepass (Image via Encounters)

Price - 99 Robux

With this pass, you can customize your chat box with various gradients and colors. It's purely an aesthetic pass, offering no additional rewards other than a change in your chat's UI. If you have Robux to spare, consider purchasing the Custom Chat Color in Roblox Encounters.

Don't forget to bookmark this page, as we'll update it with new passes whenever they are released. Also, check out Sportskeeda's Roblox section for the latest guides, news, and more about the metaverse.