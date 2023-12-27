Exploring all the gamepasses in Roblox Emergency Hamburg

Roblox Emergency Hamburg is a typical town-and-city genre experience that boasts unique gamepasses. You can purchase these passes to pursue different careers, unlock convertibles, and more. Currently, there are seven gamepasses in Emergency Hamburg, each with its own price and features to help holders become influential in this virtual city.

That said, if individuals, especially newbies, plan on spending hours in Emergency Hamburg, they will need insights about the latest gamepasses. This article details everything about them.

Here are the gamepasses in Roblox Emergency Hamburg

1) Special Operations Command

Special Operation Command (Image via Roblox Corporation || Sportskeeda)

Cost - 799 Robux

This is the ideal gamepass for players looking to serve in Hamburg's special law enforcement department. After purchase, you can use the Special Operations Command to fight gangsters and criminals wielding firearms. You can operate specialized armored and undercover police vehicles.

Additionally, you'll be allowed to use a taser, wear the Special Operations Command uniform, and receive a 30% bonus pay rise. A sniper will also be available after adding the pass to your account.

2) Undercover Police

Undercover Police (Image via Roblox Corporation || Sportskeeda)

Cost - 349 Robux

This is the budget-friendly version of Special Operations Command in Roblox Emergency Hamburg. With this gamepass, you can join the undercover police department in Hamburg and fight crime on the map.

The downside is you can't use any special vehicles or weapons. The only perks included are a 20% pay raise and a distinctive police uniform. While these may not be particularly substantial, they are suitable for players who prioritize earning in-game money.

3) Quads

Quads (Image via Roblox Corporation || Sportskeeda)

Cost - 249 Robux

All-terrain vehicles, known as Quads, are unlocked in Roblox Emergency Hamburg. These off-road vehicles are designed to navigate rough terrains, allowing players to climb on rocks and explore the map. The following Quads will be unlocked after purchasing Quads gamepass:

Civilian Quad - Only accessed by civilians

- Only accessed by civilians Polizel Quad - Only accessed by police officers

- Only accessed by police officers Fire & Rescue Quad - Only accessed by firefighters

- Only accessed by firefighters Adac Quad - Only accessed by car mechanics

4) Crime Boss

Crime Boss (Image via Roblox Corporation || Sportskeeda)

Cost - 399 Robux

You will become a crime boss in Hamburg and become friends with the in-game dealer, who will gift you knuckledusters. Additionally, 25% discount on all items and 25% more income from robbery.

Your prison time is also cut by 50%, and protective armor gear can be used during gunfights with your enemies.

5) Athlete

Athlete (Image via Roblox Corporation || Sportskeeda)

Cost - 199 Robux

Undoubtedly, this one is the runt of the litter, offering holders of this gamepass only a permanent 50% stamina boost. Spending 200 Robux on such a marginal perk is not advisable.

6) Electric Vehicles

Electric Vehicles (Image via Roblox Corporation || Sportskeeda)

Cost - 349 Robux

The Electric Vehicles gamepass enables you to use some of the fastest cars in Roblox Emergency Hamburg. These cars come with tuned acceleration and, when running low on battery, can be charged for a reasonable price at the charging station.

7) Convertible Vehicles

Convertible Vehicles (Image via Roblox Corporation || Sportskeeda)

Cost - 349 Robux

Luxury convertible automobiles can be added to your in-game garage. Additionally, with unique interior design and fast acceleration, these vehicles can be used by both civilians and criminals.

We'll update the article whenever new Gamepasses are released in-game. Also, check out Sportskeeda's Roblox section for the latest news, guides, and updates.