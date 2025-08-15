How to get Partial Essence in Type Soul

In Type Soul, Essence is an item type that players can use to trigger specific abilities tied to certain playable races. Partial Essence is made for Elite Grade Arrancars, unlocking the function of the third Partial when used. Available from Clan Wars, Ranked 2v2s, and the AFK World, it can help you use new moves and enhance your Resurreccion to the very limit.

Here’s how you can get a Partial Essence for your Arrancar avatar in Type Soul.

Getting Partial Essence in Type Soul

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

Partial Essence is classified as a Mythical item, so acquiring it will take a lot of luck. It is available through the AFK World, where you are guaranteed random drops every hour. The mode also grants you a chance to receive items every 30 minutes, though that is not guaranteed.

By default, Mythical items have a cumulative drop rate of 0.5%, which means that the drop rate of Partial Essence by itself is much lower.

The AFK World has been made free to access for all players. As a trade-off, the drop rate for items has been lowered. With this revamp, getting some of the rarest items in the game is significantly more difficult.

Partial Essence is obtainable from Ranked 2v2s and Clan Wars as well. The item isn't guaranteed to drop; there's a minuscule chance of getting it upon scoring a win. Since PvP is a main game mode, grinding these modes is a great way to get the Essence.

Boosting AFK World drop rates

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

It is possible to increase item drop rates through a Premium membership, by using a World Ticket, or by maintaining a Soulian Streak. Premium membership requires you to use 1,000 Robux for increased drop rates and a guaranteed item every 30 minutes. Though on the expensive side, it can be worth the price if you’re a paying player.

World Tickets are special items that were formerly used to access the AFK World. Since the game mode has been made free to access, World Tickets are now used to improve drop rates in the mode. When used, they will boost your drop rate for the following 24 hours. A countdown timer will indicate how long you have before the boost runs out.

Soulian Streak can be gained by taking down enemies while in the AFK World. Think of it as an AFK World-exclusive killstreak mechanic. This entails entering combat and losing your AFK World-exclusive immunity.

The more players you defeat, the higher your Soulian Streak, and the better the reward. If you are defeated while on a hot Soulian Streak, it will be reset to zero, and you must start from scratch once again. Note that on the weekends, the baseline Soulian Streak is set to 12 and doesn’t drop below this number even upon death.

While these methods improve your drop rates, they ultimately rely on RNG. So, it can take some time before you end up with one Partial Essence.

Resurreccion is a crucial part of an Arrancar’s repertoire. You can learn more about it by reading through our guide on Full Res.

FAQs on Type Soul

How to get Partial Essence in Type Soul

Partial Essence can be obtained as a random drop from the AFK World, Clan Wars, and Ranked 2v2 game modes.

What is Partial Essence used for in Type Soul?

Partial Essence is used to unlock the use of the third Partial for Arrancars.

Can two Essences be active at once?

No, only the effects of one Essence will be active at any given time.

