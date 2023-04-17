How to get the Party Captain hat in Roblox Festival Tycoon

Roblox Festival Tycoon has a unique gameplay themed around the famous EDM group The Chainsmokers. Players must step on buttons to construct vital buildings to thrive in the game's world. Additionally, they can explore the map to engage in a variety of activities. Further, they must build their own music festival and run it successfully by adding the best in-game enhancements.

Fans of the music group can collect virtual merchandise and various Roblox accessories by participating in challenges across the map.

Here's something I've been excited to share with you for ages…Festival Tycoon - WATER FOR ALL charity DLC!Add a virtual volunteer booth and raise money to help people IRL! All profits go to international water charity Viva con Agua.

Robloxians can add the special Party Captain headwear to their in-game inventory by building a new party yacht on the map. Interested readers can scroll ahead to learn more about this headpiece.

Roblox Festival Tycoon guide: Collect 5 engine parts on the yacht to acquire Party Captain hat

Players are advised to follow the steps outlined below to collect the hat within a few minutes:

Launch the Roblox title and get onto a server. Once there, collect cash from the ATM and start constructing buildings until the party yacht construction is available. Step on every button placed on the dock and yacht.

Individuals can simply follow the blue arrows next to their characters to find the dock button. New players without any in-game money must grind for a few hours to earn a significant amount of money. Additionally, they can use Robux to make the necessary revenue-based purchases.

First engine part

Engine part on the dock (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)

After building everything on the party yacht, head to the dock. You can find an engine part near the dock's entrance, before the hotel. Go near the engine part to collect it.

Second engine part

Second engine part inside the restaurant (Image via MistGamez Roblox/YouTube)

Walk straight and enter the the restaurant on the dock. The engine part is right next to the second table from the door to your right. Go near the engine part to collect it.

Third engine part

Engine part on the dance floor (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)

Get out of the restaurant and sprint towards the yacht docked at the end of the wooden deck. Climb inside the yacht and walk towards the right side. You will see a dance floor, an engine part is on the pink tile of the dance floor.

Fourth engine part

Engine part inside the water restaurant (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)

Walk straight from the dance floor. You will reach the yacht's pool. There is a small door near the stairs opposite the pool. Go inside the door to reach the lounge area. Use the stairs and get to the ground floor of the yacht. You will reach the water restaurant. An engine part is between the tables to the left side

Fifth engine part

The ship's cockpit (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)

Due to a glitch, the final engine part might be found in three different locations on the yacht. Players can either find it near the mannequin located near the elevator next to the water restaurant or inside the pool. If they cannot find the engine part in these two locations, then they must head to the ship's cockpit.

Players who are willing to spend can purchase the Party Captain hat for 500 Robux from the Party Yacht Challenge! interface.

