Roblox Piggy is one of the most played horror-based titles, amassing over a whopping 11.5 billion visits on the gaming platform. The gameplay revolves around players escaping dangerous monsters and finishing a variety of tasks on the map.

This month, the legendary metal ensemble Metallica arrived at the Piggy world with a special event themed around the band. Fans and collectors can grab the limited edition Metallica memorabilia by completing the in-game event challenges.

Robloxians can add the exclusive Metallica x Piggy Vest to their wardrobe with the help of this article. Interested readers can scroll down to learn more about the virtual vest.

The Metallica special event in Roblox Piggy will come to an end very soon

How to get the Metallica x Piggy Vest in Roblox Piggy?

Players are advised to follow the simple steps outlined below to acquire the exclusive Metallica vest within a matter of minutes:

Launch the Roblox game and click the Metallica x Piggy icon located on the left-hand side of the menu screen.

You will be teleported to a new custom map themed around a Metallica concert.

Players are tasked with escaping the event map by completing mini-games and challenges.

Carry the blue drum case box near the truck and enter the stall area (Walk straight from the truck).

Players are tasked with completing five main objectives inside the stall area while evading a Piggy monster.

The blue keycard in one of the stalls (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)

Find the blue keycard (the location may differ for every player as it can be found in one of the stalls).

Collect the card and go to the Darts stall and press the play button.

A mini-game challenge will start.

Players are tasked with hitting the three targets five times to triumph.

One objective is achieved after completing the mini-game.

Now carry the drum case and head straight until you reach a turnpike.

Use your keycard to unlock the gate to enter the stage area.

On the left side, you will see an empty black platform.

Walk on the platform and set up the drums.

The black platform near the stage (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)

Players must memorize the order and play the drums.

After playing the correct beat, the second objective is completed.

On the right side of the drum platform, one can see the stage ramp.

Climb on it using the steel stairs.

Now walk near the structure titled "Tightrope" and press the interact button.

A challenge will start where players must hit the buttons displayed on the screen to walk on the rope.

Finish the challenge to complete the third objective.

The tightrope challenge (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)

After completing the third objective, walk past the green structure to find a steel platform with a black case box on it.

You have to play bass to finish the fourth objective.

Climb the stairs to reach the final black case ramp.

Press the interact button to start the mini-game.

You have to hit the right buttons to play the guitar.

Finish the mini-game and head to the bio-toilets located on the ground floor.

Pick up the fishing rod and sprint to the bio-toilets behind the stalls.

Go near the unlocked toilet to grab a sword.

Find the Piggy monster and knock him out with the newly obtained sword.

You will earn the Metallica x Piggy Vest right after this.

If there is no black box, you can find one near the stage and place it on the steel ramp. Also, avoid getting eliminated by the monster while roaming the event map in Roblox Piggy. You will also receive the limited edition Elektra skin after obtaining the vest.

