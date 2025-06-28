How to get Penguin Ice Sculpture in Adopt Me

Adopt Me introduced a host of new furniture with the Furniture Delivery update on June 27, 2025. Its contents last a week, during which players can earn new furniture by logging in each day. The Penguin Ice Sculpture is one such login bonus and can be obtained on June 28, 2025. This item will only be available for a day, so players may want to claim the reward before it goes away.

Here’s how you can get Penguin Ice Sculpture in Adopt Me.

Getting the Penguin Ice Sculpture in Adopt Me

Login gift box (Image via Roblox)

The Penguin Ice Sculpture is the login reward for June 28, 2025, and it will be available for just one day. It will be replaced by the Owl Rug on June 29, 2025, so be sure to log in and claim it.

Claiming the Penguin Ice Sculpture is simple: exit the house and check the mailbox right outside. Click the Take the Gift option and press the Left Mouse Button with the gift in your hand to open it. Once the box opens, the Sculpture will be added to your Furniture Storage, which can be accessed inside the house.

You can claim additional copies of the same by continuing to play the game normally. For every 30 minutes you spend in-game, you will receive an additional Penguin Ice Sculpture. Note that this method will also swap the featured furniture each day. So, you can get a maximum of 48 Penguin Ice Sculptures, provided you remain active in-game for 24 hours.

About the Furniture Delivery update

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The Furniture Delivery update was introduced to the experience on June 27, 2025. This update is all about providing players with free furniture for logging into the game. Robloxians can claim two decorative items each day by playing solo and with friends. Every day that they claim these items, they will receive a Stamp on their Stamp Card.

In total, the update offers 16 new pieces of furniture, 14 of which are obtainable as login bonuses. Players can claim two additional limited-time items by collecting five Solo Play and Play With Friends Daily Stamps. Solo Play Stamps net them the Shadow Dragon Pinball, whereas Play With Friends Stamps grant them the Fairy Bat Dragon Music Box.

Additionally, the update brought a host of bug fixes and gameplay improvements. These improve the overall house customization experience, making it smoother and more intuitive.

The contents of the update will last until July 3, 2025, after which they will no longer be accessible.

FAQs

How to get the Penguin Ice Sculpture in Adopt Me

The Penguin Ice Sculpture can be obtained as the daily login reward on June 28, 2025, and for every 30 minutes of playtime on the same day.

How long will the Penguin Ice Sculpture remain available in Adopt Me?

The Penguin Ice Sculpture will remain available for one day only.

When was the Furniture Delivery update added to Adopt Me?

The Furniture Delivery update was added to the game on June 27, 2025.

