How to get a Pilot Helmet in Blox Fruits

The Pilot Helmet in Blox Fruits is an accessory that can be worn to boost the stats of your in-game character. More specifically, it increases the movement speed and makes your character more resilient. These are the kind of stat buffs that can come in handy while fighting against the enemies in the Third Sea.

To get the Pilot Helmet, you will have to beat an enemy called the Stone. Finding and beating it to obtain the said accessory is going to be an overwhelming task. Nevertheless, we have got you covered as this guide explains everything about the Pilot Helmet in Blox Fruits.

How to obtain the Pilot Helmet in Blox Fruits

The Pilot Helmet (Image via Roblox)

As mentioned above, the Pilot Helmet is obtained by beating the Stone in this Roblox title. This is a Level 1550 boss found in Port Town, located in the Third Sea. In case you don't know, it is located between Hydra Island and Haunted Castle. Once you reach there, you can find the Stone behind the Pistol Billionaire, a Level 1525 boss.

Trending

It is recommended that you first meet the Pirate Port Quest Giver NPC in Port Town. From him, you can accept the quest to beat the Stone boss. In exchange, he will give you 25,000 Beli and 60,000,000 XP. Having said that, beating Stone will give you more than just a Pilot Helmet.

It should be noted though that there's a 10% chance that you will receive the Pilot Helmet. So, you will have to try multiple times before you finally get your hands on this accessory.

The Stone boss enemy (Image via Roblox)

The Stone uses the Bomb Fruit where he specifically uses the Snipe and Ultimate Explosion moves. Both of these can be avoided by moving away from the enemy. One effective strategy against him is a long-ranged weapon like the Dragonstorm or a consumable like the Pain Fruit. Both of them are specially crafted for dealing damage in a long range.

All Pilot Helmet stat buffs in Blox Fruits

Once you have equipped the Pilot Helmet, you can get the following stat buffs:

+130% Movement Speed

+10% Health Regeneration

250 Energy

250 Health

The Pilot Helmet provides more movement speed than any other accessory in this game. Hence, this makes it a must-have addition when you are grinding in PvP battles. With fast movement speed, you can easily evade your opponent's attacks.

Also check: Blox Fruits codes

FAQs

How to get the Pilot Helmet in Blox Fruits?

The Pilot Helmet is a possible drop after beating the Stone in Port Town, Third Sea.

What does the Pilot Helmet do in Blox Fruits?

The Pilot Helmet increases your movement speed by 130%, health regeneration by 10%, energy, and health by 250.

Does the Pilot Helmet spawn in the treasure chests in Blox Fruits?

No, the Pilot Helmet does not spawn in the treasure chest.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024