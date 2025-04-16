How to get and play Banjo in Dead Rails

Dead Rails is getting frequent updates, so players can now really enjoy their time in the desert. One of the recent updates added a Banjo that can be acquired right away. In a vast desert landscape where there are no means of entertainment, having a musical instrument like this can do wonders. As a cherry on top, you can even heal players with a Banjo if you have the Musician Class equipped.

Obtaining a Banjo is not a big deal in this game; however, playing it is a major challenge. It's tough to figure out how to play this instrument unless you look around a bit. To help with that, here's a guide that explains everything about the Banjo in Dead Rails, including how to get and play it.

How to get a Banjo in Dead Rails

You can find a Banjo in abandoned houses (Image via Roblox | YouTube@Cedar)

In this Roblox title, the easiest way to acquire a Banjo is by purchasing it from the General Store. You can buy it for a total of $20, but it will be temporary. You will lose the Banjo as soon as you leave the server. Instead, you can purchase the Musician Class for 15 Bonds from the Tailor NPC in the lobby. By unlocking the Musician Class, you will always spawn with a Banjo in your inventory.

Unlock the Musician Class to spawn with a free Banjo (Image via Roblox)

Note that the Musician Class will only spawn with a Banjo and no other weapons or tools. So if you select this Class, you will have to purchase weapons or scour the entire map for them. Speaking of exploring the map, there's a low chance that you will find a Banjo in abandoned buildings and outlaw camps. It's always better to loot such places as they often have valuables like Bonds and Gold Bars.

How to play a Banjo in Dead Rails

Once you have equipped a Banjo, you can play it by moving your camera vertically. The instrument will play a different note each time you look up, front, and down on the screen. In fact, five types of notes can be played when you move your camera vertically. For your reference, we have mentioned the camera angle and the respective Banjo notes below.

Camera fully down: Highest note (1)

Camera semi-down: Lowest note (2)

Camera facing forward: Middle note (3)

Camera semi-up: Middle-high note (4)

Camera fully up: High note (5)

By using the numbers and notes, you can look for new songs to play on the internet. In the community, the Linga Guli Guli song is currently the most popular one. To play this song on the Banjo, you can use the following notes: 2, 3, 4, 4, 4, 4, 4, 4, 5, 4, 3, 2, 3.

In case you are in dire need of money, you can sell a Banjo for $10. While this is not a big amount, it still counts.

FAQs

How much does a Banjo cost in Dead Rails?

You can purchase a Banjo for $20 from the General Store.

What is the value of Banjo in Dead Rails?

You can sell a Banjo for $10 at a Trading Post in this game.

How to play Linga Guli Guli on Banjo in Dead Rails

You can play the Linga Guli Guli song on the Banjo using the notes 2, 3, 4, 4, 4, 4, 4, 4, 5, 4, 3, 2, 3.

