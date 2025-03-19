How to get and use Bonds in Dead Rails

Dead Rails allows you to enter the vast desert landscape fully prepared with various types of weapons, gear, healing kits, and much more. The only thing is that all these necessities can be afforded by those who have enough in-game currency. Currently, Gold serves as the primary currency, while Bonds are a much more premium version.

Bonds are also difficult to come by in this experience. Unlike Gold, you cannot obtain it by selling items at the Trading Post. Instead, you will have to scour the entire map to just get a handful of Bonds in Dead Rails. Since you don't have enough time to look for it everywhere, we've highlighted where you can find it.

Where to find Bonds in Dead Rails

You can acquire Bonds in this Roblox experience through a variety of methods. For your reference, we have mentioned them all below.

Loot infested towns

While traveling across the desert, you will find towns overrun by zombies. You will simply know because every house in the town will be burning and half-destroyed. In such areas, your chances of finding a ruined bank are relatively higher. Such banks have a vault that can be unlocked using a unique code found with a zombie. Behind the vault is hidden a huge number of Gold Bars and Bonds.

Loot high-value areas

Certain areas in this game offer high-value loot, but they are also difficult to clear out. For example, you can loot a Castle upon reaching 40,000 meters on the tracks. The Castle is filled with enemies and clearing them out is a headache if you don't have teammates.

The same Castle also offers the best loot like Bonds and even a Vampire Knife for your benefit. Apart from this, the final Fort at the 80,000-meter mark has a chance to provide you with Bonds. Since the risk in this area is greater, with all the outlaws shooting at you, the number of Bonds you can get is also good.

Complete Challenges

Complete Challenges to earn Bonds (Image via Roblox)

In one of the latest updates, the developers have added a Challenge Board in the lobby. The board features various tasks you can complete in exchange for some Stars and Bonds. Currently, the use of Stars is not specified in the game, but it will surely be disclosed in a later update. Until then, you can complete the following tasks from the Challenge Board to earn Bonds.

Challenge How to complete Rewards Tame a Unicorn Put a Saddle on a wild unicorn or find one that’s already tamed 5 x Bonds and 1 x Challenge Star Escape Travel 80km and successfully lower the bridge 5 x Bonds and 1 x Challenge Star Bounty Hunter Kill 5 outlaws and turn in their bounties at the sheriff’s office 5 x Bonds and 1 x Challenge Star New Sheriff in Town Kill 50 outlaws in one game 15 x Bonds and 3 x Challenge Stars Werewolf Hunter Kill 100 werewolves in one game 15 x Bonds and 3 x Challenge Stars Zombie Hunter Kill 200 zombies in one game 15 x Bonds and 3 x Challenge Stars Unkillable Complete a game without having a player die 30 x Bonds and 9 x Challenge Stars Pacifist Complete a game without any player killing an enemy (Safezone turrets don’t count) 30 x Bonds and 9 x Challenge Stars Pony Express Complete the game without any player using the train 30 x Bonds and 9 x Challenge Stars

Explore the map

If you are extremely lucky, you can find Bonds by just exploring the map. This means you will have to search every abandoned house, structure, etc for a random chance of obtaining Bonds.

Purchase using Robux

Players who can spare some Robux can easily purchase Bonds in this game. For 49 Robux, you can purchase a total of five Bonds. On the other hand, you can get 10, 20, and 50 Bonds by paying 79, 129, and 199 Robux, respectively.

How to use Bonds in Dead Rails

As discussed, Bonds are used to acquire weapons, armor, and health kits in this game. You can use this currency in the lobby to get the following items.

Bandages : Purchase for 1 Bond

: Purchase for 1 Bond Snake Oil : Purchase for 2 Bonds

: Purchase for 2 Bonds Helmet : Purchase for 7 Bonds

: Purchase for 7 Bonds Chest Armor : Purchase for 10 Bonds

: Purchase for 10 Bonds Coal : Purchase for 2 Bonds

: Purchase for 2 Bonds Molotov Cocktail : Purchase for 3 Bonds

: Purchase for 3 Bonds Rifle : Purchase for 5 Bonds

: Purchase for 5 Bonds Rifle Ammo : Purchase for 2 Bonds

: Purchase for 2 Bonds Shotguns : Purchase for 3 Bonds

: Purchase for 3 Bonds Shotgun Shells : Purchase for 2 Bonds

: Purchase for 2 Bonds Revolver : Purchase for 3 Bonds

: Purchase for 3 Bonds Revolver Ammo: Purchase for 2 Bonds

Use Bonds to unlock new Classes from the Tailor (Image via Roblox)

Additionally, Bonds can be used to unlock new Classes in this game. Each Class brings a unique benefit to the table, which you can acquire from the Tailor. While purchasing one, you can see its benefits. So, there shouldn't be any difficulty in picking up a suitable Class for yourself. Regardless, below are all the Classes that you can get in Dead Rails.

Class In-game description Spawn with Price Doctor Spawns with healing items. Can revive teammates by sacrificing HALF of your own health, no bandages required. 2 x Bandages

2 x Snake Oil 15 Bonds Ironclad A heavily armored warrior with exceptional defense. Movement speed reduced by 20% due to weight of armor. 1 x Left shoulder plate

1 x Right shoulder plate

1 x Chest-plate

1 x Helmet

1 x Shovel

100

Bonds Arsonist A pyromaniac dealing double fire damage. Spawns with molotovs. 4 x Molotovs

1 x Shovel 20 Bonds Alamo A defensive specialist focused on fortification. Spawns with items they can use to defend the train. 1 x Helmet

3 x Metal Sheets

3 x Barbed Wires

1 x Shovel 50 Bonds Priest Immune to lightning strikes. 2 x Holy Waters

2 x Crucifix

1 x Shovel 75 Bond Miner Spawns with coal, has a headlamp that always provides light to an area. 1 x Mining Helmet

2 x Coal

1 x Pickaxe 15 Bonds High Roller Collect moneybags for 1.5x more, but you're 10x more likely to be struck by lightning. 1 x Shovel 50 Bonds Conductor Can drive the train at a faster speed, but they half the max healthand don't spawn with melee weapon. 2 x Coal 50 Bonds Vampire Increased movement speed and melee damage. but takes damage in direct sunlight. 1 x Shovel

1 x Vampire Knife 75 bonds Survivalist The lower your health, the more damage you do. 1 x Shovel

1 x Tomahawk 75 Bonds Cowbow Spawns the player with a revolver, ammo, and a tamed horse. 2 x Revolver ammo

1 x Saddle

1 x Shovel

1 x Revolver 35 bonds Zombie Can eat dead bodies to replenish health, but can no longer use bandages or snake oil. Less detected by enemies. 1 x Shovel 75 bonds

FAQs

Where do I get the Bonds in Dead Rails?

You can get the Bonds by exploring the map, looting buildings, bank vault, completing challenges, etc.

What's the best way to use a Bond in Dead Rails?

The best way to use a Bond is using it to purchase a Class in this experience.

Can you purchase Bonds using Robux in Dead Rails?

Yes, you can purchase Bonds using Robux from the lobby shop.

