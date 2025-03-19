How to get and use Bonds in Dead Rails

Dead Rails allows you to enter the vast desert landscape fully prepared with various types of weapons, gear, healing kits, and much more. The only thing is that all these necessities can be afforded by those who have enough in-game currency. Currently, Gold serves as the primary currency, while Bonds are a much more premium version.
Bonds are also difficult to come by in this experience. Unlike Gold, you cannot obtain it by selling items at the Trading Post. Instead, you will have to scour the entire map to just get a handful of Bonds in Dead Rails. Since you don't have enough time to look for it everywhere, we've highlighted where you can find it.
Where to find Bonds in Dead Rails
You can acquire Bonds in this Roblox experience through a variety of methods. For your reference, we have mentioned them all below.
Loot infested towns
While traveling across the desert, you will find towns overrun by zombies. You will simply know because every house in the town will be burning and half-destroyed. In such areas, your chances of finding a ruined bank are relatively higher. Such banks have a vault that can be unlocked using a unique code found with a zombie. Behind the vault is hidden a huge number of Gold Bars and Bonds.
Loot high-value areas
Certain areas in this game offer high-value loot, but they are also difficult to clear out. For example, you can loot a Castle upon reaching 40,000 meters on the tracks. The Castle is filled with enemies and clearing them out is a headache if you don't have teammates.
The same Castle also offers the best loot like Bonds and even a Vampire Knife for your benefit. Apart from this, the final Fort at the 80,000-meter mark has a chance to provide you with Bonds. Since the risk in this area is greater, with all the outlaws shooting at you, the number of Bonds you can get is also good.
Complete Challenges
In one of the latest updates, the developers have added a Challenge Board in the lobby. The board features various tasks you can complete in exchange for some Stars and Bonds. Currently, the use of Stars is not specified in the game, but it will surely be disclosed in a later update. Until then, you can complete the following tasks from the Challenge Board to earn Bonds.
Explore the map
If you are extremely lucky, you can find Bonds by just exploring the map. This means you will have to search every abandoned house, structure, etc for a random chance of obtaining Bonds.
Purchase using Robux
Players who can spare some Robux can easily purchase Bonds in this game. For 49 Robux, you can purchase a total of five Bonds. On the other hand, you can get 10, 20, and 50 Bonds by paying 79, 129, and 199 Robux, respectively.
Also check: How to get money fast in Dead Rails
How to use Bonds in Dead Rails
As discussed, Bonds are used to acquire weapons, armor, and health kits in this game. You can use this currency in the lobby to get the following items.
- Bandages: Purchase for 1 Bond
- Snake Oil: Purchase for 2 Bonds
- Helmet: Purchase for 7 Bonds
- Chest Armor: Purchase for 10 Bonds
- Coal: Purchase for 2 Bonds
- Molotov Cocktail: Purchase for 3 Bonds
- Rifle: Purchase for 5 Bonds
- Rifle Ammo: Purchase for 2 Bonds
- Shotguns: Purchase for 3 Bonds
- Shotgun Shells: Purchase for 2 Bonds
- Revolver: Purchase for 3 Bonds
- Revolver Ammo: Purchase for 2 Bonds
Additionally, Bonds can be used to unlock new Classes in this game. Each Class brings a unique benefit to the table, which you can acquire from the Tailor. While purchasing one, you can see its benefits. So, there shouldn't be any difficulty in picking up a suitable Class for yourself. Regardless, below are all the Classes that you can get in Dead Rails.
FAQs
Where do I get the Bonds in Dead Rails?
You can get the Bonds by exploring the map, looting buildings, bank vault, completing challenges, etc.
What's the best way to use a Bond in Dead Rails?
The best way to use a Bond is using it to purchase a Class in this experience.
Can you purchase Bonds using Robux in Dead Rails?
Yes, you can purchase Bonds using Robux from the lobby shop.
