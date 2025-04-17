How to get the Precision Rod in Fisch

Fisch gives you access to a wide array of creatures they can hunt and add to their inventory. To do so, you must use a fishing rod and complete the fishing minigame. Different rods offer varying stats that either make them good or bad. The Precision Rod is one such item you might want to add to your arsenal, especially if you're new to the game.

This article offers a quick guide on where to find the Precision Rod, how to unlock it, and its stats.

A brief guide to unlocking the Precision Rod in Fisch

You can access the Ancient Archives by crossing this waterfall (Image via Roblox)

Unlike most other fishing rods in the game, you cannot directly purchase the Precision Rod from a merchant. It can only be crafted at the crafting station in Ancient Archives. However, you must first travel to the Ancient Isles and unlock this place. For this, you need to go behind the waterfall and collect four crystals to unlock the door.

Once you have access to the crafting table, check out the recipe to craft this fishing rod and go out to collect the items. If you want to get your hands on the Precision Rod, you must collect the following items:

x1 Magic Thread - You can obtain this item by opening the Treasure Chests or by randomly getting it during fishing.

You can obtain this item by opening the Treasure Chests or by randomly getting it during fishing. x2 Mythical Driftwood - This item can be hard to obtain since you can only obtain it by fishing randomly using the Mythical Rod. This is how the wood gets the Mythical Mutation.

This item can be hard to obtain since you can only obtain it by fishing randomly using the Mythical Rod. This is how the wood gets the Mythical Mutation. x1 Amethyst - This gemstone can be obtained from the Meteor strike site. However, you are not guaranteed to obtain this item from the event. Hence, you must stay patient when looking for it.

This gemstone can be obtained from the Meteor strike site. However, you are not guaranteed to obtain this item from the event. Hence, you must stay patient when looking for it. 7,500 C$ You will also need 7,500 C$ to craft the Precision Rod in the game.

It is also worth noting that you must be at least level 40 if you wish to use the Precision Rod. Anyone below this level cannot equip or use it to catch fish.

Stats of Precision Rod

The Precision Rod offers decent stats (Image via Fisch Wiki)

Now that you know how to unlock and obtain the rod, it is time to know about its stats. While the Precision Rod doesn't offer the best stats in the game, the rod is relatively cheap to obtain and has a low-level requirement, making it good for intermediate players.

Below, we have the complete list of the Precision Rod's stats for you to check out.

Lure Speed - 20%

20% Luck - 150%

150% Control - 0

0 Resilience - 5%

5% Max Weight - 12,000 Kg

Furthermore, the rod doesn't offer any passive ability, which can be a deal-breaker for numerous players.

FAQs about Fisch

Which merchant sells the Precision Rod in Fisch?

You cannot purchase this rod from a merchant.

How much Luck does Precision Rod offer in Fisch?

The rod offers 150% Luck in the game.

What is the maximum weight capacity of Precision Rod in Fisch?

The rod's weight capacity is 12,000 Kg.

