How to get the Puzzle Complete: Yikes Cauldron badge in Roblox Bear? 

Roblox Bear is one of the best survival-horror titles in the metaverse. You must complete a series of tasks, solve riddles, and more on various maps while evading monster-like creatures (Bears) to triumph in this game. Individuals can also play as Bears; they must hunt down other players on the map to secure victory.

The developers consistently update the game with new event challenges, exclusive skins, and collectible badges. As of now, you can acquire the Puzzle Complete: Yikes Cauldron' badge. You can use this article to add the badge to your collection within no time. The following is the official description of the aforementioned badge:

"You followed the recipe!"

You must complete a scavenge hunt to obtain the Puzzle Complete: Yikes Cauldron badge in Roblox Bear

How to get the Yikes Cauldron badge in Roblox Bear?

Players must follow the instructions outlined below to add the badge to their Roblox profiles instantly:

Launch Roblox bear and connect to the server

After your character spawns, walk forward to find the "Map Voting" area

You will see a screen with "Yikes" displayed on it, stand on the platform next to the screen

After the countdown ends, you will be transported to the Yikes map

Players must collect six ingredients scattered across the map. Also keep in mind that you can start the map all alone without other players. This way, you can collect the ingredients without any disruption.

First ingredient

After teleporting to the map, turn back and move forward.

You will see a small dark cabin on your left side. Go to it.

Get inside the cabin and use the left hallway.

You will reach a room with a cauldron filled with purple-colored liquid.

The first ingredient is on the table, next to the poison potion.

Just click the ingredient to collect it.

Second ingredient:

Get out of the cabin and walk straight on the left path.

There is a broken brick wall, go inside the building using the open space (it's on the left side of the path).

You will see "Y R O Bl" etched on the first wall you see inside the building.

Use the small stairs and enter the etched memorial area to find the second ingredient under the memorial cross.

Collect it and exit the brick building.

Third ingredient:

Take a left turn and jump on the rock blocks to find a wooden cabin.

Go inside the cabin and turn towards your right side to see a open shelf with five garlics.

Click on the big garlic to collect the third ingredient.

Fourth ingredient:

You will see an open door at the end of the room, walk inside it.

Use the right pathway and descend the stairs.

You will find the fourth ingredient next to a cauldron.

Fifth ingredient:

Run towards the open space to your left.

You will reach the basement.

Now, run in to your right direction to find the ingredient on a big stone slab.

Final ingredient:

After collecting the water glass potion (fifth ingredient), walk on the path next to the wooden cabin's legs (90 degrees from the stone slab).

Reach the end of the path and hop on the rocks on your left side.

You will enter an open underground mine.

The final ingredient is blue in color and will be hanging near the mine's entrance.

What to do after collecting the six ingredients in Roblox Bear?

After collecting the six ingredients, walk inside the mine (path behind the sixth ingredient), and take the first right turn. Get past the eye hologram to reach the cauldron surrounded by white models. Equip the ingredients from your inventory menu and drop them into the cauldron in the following order:

Garlic Sugar Berry Rock Water Stick

You will receive the Puzzle Complete: Yikes Cauldron badge in Roblox Bear after dropping the ingredients into the cauldron.