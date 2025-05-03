How to get Ranger Crystals in Anime Rangers X

Anime Rangers X has multiple rare items that you must farm to gain access to unique and exclusive evolutions. One such elusive valuable is the Ranger Crystal, which is typically acquired through the Challenge Mode. These Crystals are key to strengthening your units, making it important to have a healthy supply of them throughout your playthrough.

Here’s how you can get access to Ranger Crystals in Anime Rangers X.

Getting Ranger Crystals in Anime Rangers X

Ranger Crystals can be acquired through Challenge Mode (Image via Roblox)

Ranger Crystals are among the rarest currencies in Anime Rangers X, being primarily available through the Challenge Mode.

Challenge Mode stages typically reward you with up to three Ranger Crystals per clear. These drops are not guaranteed; the chance to acquire them usually hovers around 25%, which can fluctuate based on the chosen stage.

There are two other ways to acquire Ranger Crystals: level milestones and the Merchant. Every five levels that you climb, the game will reward you with these Crystals. So, you are encouraged to level up as quickly as you can to reap the benefits of these rewards.

Lastly, the in-game Merchant includes a stock of Ranger Crystals that can be accessed at any time. You can purchase a limited amount of Ranger Crystals, the number of which varies based on the active shop rotation. The Merchant sells the Crystals for 880 Gems.

Ranger Crystal uses

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Ranger Crystals are evolution materials that can be used to transform your units into more powerful versions of themselves. For this reason, they are among the most important items in the game that players will always find themselves pursuing.

Depending on the chosen unit, you may be able to use Ranger Crystals to progress them into one of multiple evolved states.

Ranger Crystals can also be used as crafting material, allowing you to make powerful gear pieces that boost your units’ capabilities. Because of the breadth of the crafting system, you will need access to dozens to acquire everything in the game.

The crafted item with the highest Ranger Crystal cost is the Turbo Statue, which requires you to get 20 Ranger Crystals in total.

FAQs

How to get Ranger Crystals in Anime Rangers X

Ranger Crystals can be acquired through Challenge Mode stages, level milestones, and the in-game Merchant.

What are Ranger Crystals used for in Anime Rangers X?

Ranger Crystals are used as an evolution and crafting resource.

Is Anime Rangers X free to play?

Yes, the game is available for free without any mandatory Robux purchase requirement.

