How to get rich in Grow a Garden

In Grow a Garden, it is extremely important to possess a fair stock of the in-game currency, Sheckles. With an abundance of this currency, you can easily afford any seed, gear, or egg of your choice. Long story short, money this experience is mandatory if you want to keep planting rare and exotic plants on your farm. The only way you can make a money is by harvesting the right crops from the beginning.

Alas, there aren't many ways through which you can farm Sheckles. However, if you follow the tips mentioned below, you may easily get rich in Grow a Garden.

Tips to get rich in Grow a Garden

Sell harvested crops to earn money (Image via Roblox)

The only way to earn Money in this Roblox title is by harvesting crops. Once you harvest ripe crops, you can sell them to an NPC called Steven. He is located on the stall that has a board with "Sell" written on it. While some crops can be sold for a relatively small sum of money, a few of them can earn you thousands of Sheckles.

To plant expensive seeds on your farm, you must purchase them from the seed shop. While it's quite impossible to afford them initially, we recommend you plant fast-growing crops like tomatoes and blueberries. When these crops grow, you can sell them in bulk and earn money.

Whenever you have sufficient money, try to purchase an egg from the Pet Egg stand. By hatching an egg, you can get a random pet that can boost your growth. For example, a Dragonfly pet will turn any random crop into a Golden crop. With the Golden Mutation, you can sell a crop for 20 times more than its worth.

A Wet Strawberry (Image via Roblox)

There are various mutations in this game, and they all enhance the crop in some way. Apart from the Golden Mutation that can be obtained randomly, you can wait for the rain or thunderstorm to get the Wet and Shocked Mutations, respectively. Make sure to harvest and allow new crops to grow if there's rain or a thunderstorm. Doing so will increase your chances of getting a Mutated crop.

Lastly, the quickest way to earn money without doing anything is by using Robux. You can buy a lot of Sheckles using Robux from the Limited Time Shop.

Also read: Grow a Garden codes

FAQs

How do I get the Golden Mutation in Grow a Garden?

A crop with the Golden Mutation can appear on your farm with a 1 out of 100 spawn chance.

What is the best crop to grow in Grow a Garden?

Grapes and Peppers are two of the best crops to grow in this experience.

How do I get the Wet Mutation in Grow a Garden?

You can get the Wet Mutation when it rains on the map. Note that rainfall occurs every 15 to 20 minutes and lasts five minutes.

