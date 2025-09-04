How to get rich in Restaurant Tycoon 3

Restaurant Tycoon 3 is all about earning as much money as possible as a fledgling restaurateur. The game provides you with all the tools necessary to skyrocket your income, but the most important factor in deciding your success is management. With the right management strategies, you can maximize your earnings with very little effort.

Ad

Pick the right restaurant layout, choose the right menu, and provide the best dining experience for your customers, and you’ll become rich in no time. Continue reading to find out how.

Making money quickly in Restaurant Tycoon 3

The ideal restaurant layout

A basic restaurant layout (Image via Roblox)

In Restaurant Tycoon 3, you are not catering to real customers; your target consumer base consists entirely of NPCs. You don’t particularly need to worry about making your diner particularly roomy, especially if you’re not bothered by cramped spaces in the game. As long as the service is good, customers will keep pouring in, and your business will continue to boom.

Ad

Trending

An efficient restaurant layout leverages this philosophy to the utmost, where your objective is to maximize the number of customers inside the establishment. The idea is to pick a small building with large tables that seat plenty of clients at once. That way, your restaurant will see a lot more footfall than usual, and consequently, you will earn a lot more money.

A small restaurant also reduces the time your waiters take to reach the customers, resulting in faster service. Faster service leads to customers leaving quickly, which makes you more money in less time.

Ad

Grab a few extra freebies by redeeming the latest Restaurant Tycoon 3 codes.

The ideal menu

Picking a basic menu (Image via Roblox)

Choosing the right cuisine can make all the difference when it comes to collecting paychecks. If your chosen menu is full of low-cost items, each order earns you less money. As a restaurateur, you must avoid that and try to include dishes in the menu that cost a lot more than the typical menu.

Ad

British cuisine is typically the best suited for this, as it features dishes that are all relatively expensive. With high enough footfall, you will earn a lot of money very quickly, especially if you include only the most expensive dishes on the menu.

You can also farm ingredients to save up some money on buying them from the in-game store. It has the added benefit of circumventing the store stock RNG as well, which can be quite helpful.

Ad

Restaurant rating

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Raising your rating is one of the best ways to increase customer traffic in your restaurant. You can raise your rating by taking care of the Service, Food, Atmosphere, Expansions, and Hygiene aspects of the establishment.

Ad

Here’s how you can max out your rating in each of these aspects:

Service: Level up your workers, have Card Payments, and acquire both tray upgrades.

Level up your workers, have Card Payments, and acquire both tray upgrades. Food: Diversify your menu and get a wide selection of kitchen equipment. Upgrade your kitchen as well.

Diversify your menu and get a wide selection of kitchen equipment. Upgrade your kitchen as well. Atmosphere: Include art pieces from various categories. Play ambient music.

Include art pieces from various categories. Play ambient music. Expansions: Acquire all relevant upgrades, maximize table seating, and reach a total value of 200,000 for the restaurant.

Acquire all relevant upgrades, maximize table seating, and reach a total value of 200,000 for the restaurant. Hygiene: Have Toilets and Sinks in your establishment. Include two sinks in the Kitchen. Add items from the Bathroom category.

Ad

It’s worth remembering that you can achieve a five-star rating while sticking to the strategies listed in the previous sections. Your customers are not picky, so you can use multiple items of the same type listed in the Atmosphere and Hygiene sections to increase your rating. It’s easy to predict when your rating will increase, so be sure to use these elements to your advantage.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

Ad

FAQs on Restaurant Tycoon 3

What is the best restaurant layout for making money?

The best restaurant layout for earning Cash is a small premise with large tables to maximize customer seating and reduce service time.

What is Cash used for in Restaurant Tycoon 3?

Cash is used to buy upgrades and ingredients, along with hiring and upgrading workers.

Can Cash be obtained by redeeming codes in Restaurant Tycoon 3?

Yes, you can get Cash by redeeming active codes in-game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025