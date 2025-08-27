  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • How to get Robot Bird in Feather Family

How to get Robot Bird in Feather Family

By Nidesh Acharya
Published Aug 27, 2025 10:13 GMT
Feather Family Robot Bird
This guide explains everything you need to know about the Robot Bird in Feather Family (Image via Roblox)

Feather Family received a new update on August 22, 2025. It added a new Egg and a Bird named Robot to the experience. This lore-based Bird is the only mechanical character that you can play. The Dr. Penguin NPC created it accidentally while trying to give the Skeleton Bird a new body. The Robot Bird belongs to the Hieraatus species and, like other characters, has two growth stages: Hatchling and Adult.

This guide explains how to obtain the Robot Bird in this Roblox experience.

A complete Feather Family guide to acquire the new Robot Bird

Robot Bird (Image via Roblox)
Robot Bird (Image via Roblox)

You can unlock the Robot Bird in Feather Family by spending 5000 Feathers. Feathers can be earned simply by playing the game.

Here is a step-by-step guide to obtaining the Bird:

  • Be active in the experience until you accumulate 5000 Feathers.
  • Press the Feathers icon at the bottom left corner of the screen.
  • The bird selection menu appears with three tabs: Standard, Unlockables, and Game Pass.
  • Switch to the Unlockables tab.
  • Scroll to the bottom to find the Robot Bird.
  • Click on it to pay 5000 Feathers and obtain it.

Robot Bird’s actions in the Feather Family

Like other Birds, the Robot Bird can grow into a Hatchling and Adult. It can perform different actions in each stage, such as:

Hatchling actions

  • Call: It produces a loud screeching sound while raising its head and wings.
  • Run: It increases pace while on the ground and makes the Bird sprint.
  • Sit: The Bird takes a sitting position.
  • Eat: The Bird leans down and stretches its left leg forward to eat.
  • Hurt: The Bird points its head and wings downward, standing still.
  • Eyes: It opens and closes the Bird’s eyes.
Adult actions

  • Run: It increases pace while on the ground and triggers the gliding animation.
  • Call: It emits a robotic screech while lifting its head and lowering its body slightly.
  • Sit: The Bird takes a sitting position.
  • Eat: The Bird leans down, stretches its left leg to eat, and then yanks its head up.
  • Hurt: The Bird points its head and wings downward, standing still.
  • Display: The Bird flies above to hover in the air and flaps its wings.
  • Preen: The Bird nods its head forward and spreads its wings.
  • Eyes: It opens and closes the Bird’s eyes.
  • Fly: The Bird flies without limit and can remain idle when midair.
FAQs

How much does the Robot Bird cost?

It costs 5000 Feathers to unlock the Bird.

How do I earn Feathers in Feather Family?

You can earn Feathers by staying active in Feather Family.

Can you customise the Robot Bird?

Yes, you can customize the Robot Bird in the two growth stages, Hatchling and Adult.

Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time.

