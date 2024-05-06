Feather Family: A Definitive Guide

Feather Family is a role-playing game all about being a bird that can soar in the skies and has a nest for a home. Offering an in-depth character creator to help you create the perfect bird avatar, this Roblox experience aims to bring an immersive bird sim to life with attention to detail and varied customization options.

As a bird, not only can you fly as high as you want, but you can also be part of a flock. This adds a communal aspect to the game, allowing players to interact with each other in various ways.

This guide will help you understand what Feather Family is all about by introducing its core mechanics, how its customization options work, and its main objective.

An overview of Feather Family

Official Feather Family Cover (Image via Roblox)

At its core, Feather Family is more about creating scenarios with your friends than having a dedicated quest objective for you to follow. It is a lot more open-ended, with the players being the ones creating memorable experiences and moments worth sharing.

When loading into the game for the first time, you will be greeted with a character customization screen. This menu allows you to pick the species, age, and colors of your bird, giving you a foundation to work with. Once your bird is ready to take flight, the game will spawn you in one of its several biomes.

Its biomes include 14 areas with a distinct look and feel, which serves to enhance the role-playing aspect of the game. These include Beach, Desert, Forest, Sanctuary, Jungle, Ice Mountain, and more.

Default nest options (Image via Roblox)

You and your friends can role-play as a flock that has recently moved to a new biome and is trying to adjust, among other options. The great thing about such RPGs is that the sky's the limit as far as the stories you create go.

This experience rewards you with feathers for as long as you are in the game world. Theoretically, you have access to an unlimited amount of feathers as long as you play. Once you have amassed enough, you can use them to purchase new bird species to improve your role-playing experience.

Bird species featured in Feather Family

Robin, one of the featured bird species (Image via Roblox)

Feather Family features 80 bird species, most of which are unlockable. Players can get access to 12 of these species from the get-go, with 61 being purchasable using feathers. You can buy bird species like Heron, Archaeopteryx, Harpagornis, Eagle, and more once you have enough feathers.

The remaining seven birds are gated behind the Game Pass, requiring the use of Robux to unlock them. These include mythical creatures like Griffin, Peryton, Cockatrice, and Phoenix.

Flocks

Flock creation screen (Image via Roblox)

The ability to make flocks is central to this game’s experience and is the main way players interact with each other. Each flock has a leader that supervises the group, denoted by a Leader tag. They have the power to do the following:

Add new members

Kick existing members

Teleport to any group member

Create a flock nest

Lock the growth of the flat

Teleport members to the nest

Disband the flock.

Once a player becomes a member of a large flock, they can perform the following actions:

Teleport to the flock nest

Teleport to a group member

Leave the flock

Flock members can chat with each other through a special part of the chat function. Here, their messages will only be visible to fellow flock members and no one else.

FAQs

How do I unlock the Cockatrice species in Feather Family?

You can unlock Cockatrice through the in-game shop, necessitating the use of Robux to purchase the species.

Does Feather Family have a premium membership function?

The premium membership of this experience is known as Very Important Bird, which can be accessed through the in-game premium shop.

What are the starter birds in Feather Family?

The starter birds include species like duck, quail, robin, goose, chicken, cardinal, pheasant, turkey, pigeon, swan, sparrow, and egg.

