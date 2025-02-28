How to get Rod of the Exalted One in Fisch

The Rod of the Exalted One in Fisch is one of the most sought-after rods in the early to mid-game phases. For players who are completing the base island's bestiaries, this rod can be a massive help due to its high lure speed. Moreover, it has high luck and weight-carrying capacity, so your chances of reeling out a new fish are good.

While this tool itself is free of cost, the resources needed to unlock it might be expensive. This guide explains everything you need to know about the Rod of the Exalted One, including how to get it and its stats.

How to unlock Rod of the Exalted One in Fisch

Access the elevator behind this fake wall to reach Keeper's Secret (Image via Roblox)

To unlock the Rod of the Exalted One in this Roblox title, you will have to complete a secret puzzle in Mushgrove Swamp. It is located in the Keeper's Secret, which is a hidden area under the Mushgrove Swamp. You can reach it by following the directions below:

Once you reach the Mushgrove Swamp, look for a fake wall that appears off in color. You can find it on the GPS coordinates XYZ: 2374.5, 130.7, -806.9.

coordinates Upon locating the wall, get past it to access the hidden elevator behind it.

Interact with the hidden elevator to go down and reach the Keeper's Secret.

Place the respective mutated Enchant Relics to get the fishing rod (Image via Roblox)

In the Keeper's Secret, you will find seven pedestals of different colors on which you must place an Enchant Relic with a specific mutation. For your reference, below are all the Enchant Relics that you will need to solve the Keeper's Secret puzzle:

Red pedestal - Place a Hexed Enchant Relic

- Place a Hexed Enchant Relic Orange pedestal - Place a Crystalized Enchant Relic

- Place a Crystalized Enchant Relic Yellow pedestal - Place a Greedy Enchant Relic

- Place a Greedy Enchant Relic Green pedestal - Place a Translucent Enchant Relic

- Place a Translucent Enchant Relic Cyan pedestal - Place an Atlantean Enchant Relic

- Place an Atlantean Enchant Relic Magenta pedestal - Place a Fossilized Enchant Relic

- Place a Fossilized Enchant Relic Pink pedestal - Place a Mosaic Enchant Relic

The fastest way to get the above mutations is by appraising the Enchant Relics at Moosewood. In case you don't have an Enchant Relic, you can purchase it from Merlin for 11,000 C$ after reaching level 30. You can then take the Enchant Relic to the Appraiser in Moosewood and pay him 450 C$ to get the mutations.

It should be noted that the mutations you will be getting are random. Hence, you will have to try multiple times before obtaining the required ones. Anyway, once you have the required Enchant Relics, place them on the respective pedestals to finally acquire the Rod of the Exalted One in Fisch. In addition to that, you will also receive x3 Exalted Relics.

Rod of the Exalted One stats in Fisch

The following are the stats possessed by the Rod of the Exalted One in this experience:

Lure Speed : 55%

: 55% Luck : 170%

: 170% Control : 0.15

: 0.15 Resilience : 20%

: 20% Maximum weight carrying capacity : 70,000kg

: 70,000kg Line Distance: 70m

As is clear, the Rod of the Exalted One carries decent stats for progressing in the mid-game stages. It has a decent lure speed that makes the fishing work quick for you.

What truly makes this fishing rod special is that you can catch an Exalted Relic relatively easily by using it. There is a 1/800 chance to catch an Exalted Relic using this rod. On the other hand, there is a 1/2000 chance of catching this item with any other fishing rod.

FAQs

How do you get the Rod of the Exalted One in Fisch?

You can get the Rod of the Exalted One by completing the Keeper's Secret puzzle in Mushgrove Swamp.

What to do with the Exalted Relics in Fisch?

The Exalted Relics can be used to enchant your fishing rods and buff their stats.

Is the Rod of the Exalted One worth it in Fisch?

Yes, the Rod of the Exalted One is worth having as it makes it easier for you to catch the Exalted Relics.

