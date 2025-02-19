How to get Roses and Hearts in Adopt Me

Adopt Me is currently in the first week of its Valentine’s Day celebration and a major part of it is collecting Roses and Hearts. Roses serve as the interactive item that can be garnered to trigger Hearts to appear around their location. Available in random locations each day, Roses and Hearts can be a little challenging to spot.

Ad

That said, you can rely on a particular spawn point for one of the Roses to collect every in-game day: the Nursery on Adoption Island. Here’s a brief guide detailing how you can find and acquire Roses and Hearts in Adopt Me.

Finding Roses and Hearts in Adopt Me

A collectible Rose (Image via Roblox)

Throughout the Valentine’s Day event, you can collect up to eight Roses every in-game day. One day-night cycle lasts 20 minutes in real-time, which means that you can collect 24 Roses per hour. Upon collecting one, 20 Hearts appear around the flower’s initial spawn location and once you collect all Hearts, the next flower will spawn a short distance away.

Ad

Trending

The location of the first Rose is always near the Nursery, from where you can continue picking up Hearts and Roses until you have all of them. You can acquire a total of 160 Hearts per in-game day, which equates to 480 Hearts per hour.

Furthermore, you can play the Cupid Dragon Chase minigame, which entails collecting Hearts dropped by the titular dragon for three minutes. You can get another 160 Hearts through this activity.

Ad

Roses and Hearts will only be available until the end of the Valentine’s Day event, which is February 28, 2025.

Also read: Adopt Me Lure Guide

Using Hearts in Adopt Me

Hearts Station (Image via Roblox)

Hearts can be utilized to purchase new Pets, accessories, and toys from the station behind the Nursery. Interact with the different items to view their prices and confirm your purchases. Currently, only the first wave of Valentine’s Day Event items have been added to the station, which includes two Pets and accessories, each.

Ad

Only one of the two Pets is obtainable using Hearts: the Rare Love Bird for 2,400 Hearts. The other Pet, the Legendary Cupid Dragon, is solely available as a premium pick-up, setting you back 1,000 Robux. As for the accessories, you can buy Common Heart Heels and Ultra-Rare Heart Bow for 400 Hearts and 1,200 Hearts, respectively.

The Week 2 selection of Pets and toys includes the Sweetheart Rat pet, the Cupid’s Bow Grappling Hook, and the Heart-Throwing Disc. These will be available on February 21, 2025, and all of them will be purchasable with Hearts.

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How to get Roses and Hearts in Adopt Me

You can pick up a Rose to spawn a batch of 20 Hearts, collecting which causes the next flower to appear. This process can be repeated until you collect all eight Roses and 160 Hearts.

When does the Valentine’s Day Event end in Adopt Me?

The Valentine’s Day Event is scheduled to end on February 28, 2025.

Ad

What are Hearts used for in Adopt Me?

Hearts are used as a currency at the Valentine’s Day Event station, where you can purchase Pets, toys, and accessories.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024