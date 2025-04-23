How to get Saber (Alternate) Anime Vanguards

Anime Vanguards has a plethora of support units, with Saber (Alternate) being a formidable option for your party. She applies the Slow status ailment to every enemy within her effective area while boosting ally SPA. For this reason, she is a highly sought-after Secret unit for difficult stages. You can get her through the Saber boss rush stage with the Saber (King of Knights) unit on the field.

Here’s a complete overview of how you can acquire Saber (Alternate) in this Roblox experience.

Getting Saber (Alternate) in Anime Vanguards

Saber (Alternate) in the Unit Index (Image via Roblox)

The first step to get Saber (Alternate) in Anime Vanguards is to acquire Saber (King of Knights) through the Special Summon banner. Her King of Knights variant is a Mythic unit, so it will take a little luck to add her to your collection.

After that, access the Dark-Tainted Tyrant, Saber (Alternate) boss rush stage and place Saber (King of Knights) next to the enemy spawn. This causes the unit to transform into Saber AWE, after which it has a 0.75% chance to become Saber (Alternate).

The process is completely reliant on RNG, with the chances of transformation increasing by 0.75% for each Saber placed. Be sure to pick Saber as a servant at the beginning of the boss rush to have multiple chances to acquire the unit.

Since the boss rush is repeatable, consider restarting the level if Saber doesn’t transform within the first dozen or so waves. Expect it to take a few tries before the transformation triggers.

Unit overview

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Saber (Alternate) is a support unit designed to boost the SPA of allied units within her effective area. She has access to a single ability, but it is quite powerful in its own right.

The ability, known as Aura of Corruption, reduces enemy speed by 20% within the effective range. Her SPA boost for allies is a flat 15%, while every unit and enemy affected by her AoE builds up their own damage by up to 50%. Additionally, she is completely immune to Stuns and Debuffs.

This version of Saber is the pre-evolution state of Saber (Black Tyrant), who acquires two more abilities post-evolution. You can acquire the Black Tyrant variant using the following items on Saber in the Evolution menu:

1x Corrupted Visor

40x Green Essence

12x Yellow Essence

15x Red Essence

1x Rainbow Essence

30,000 Gold

Additionally, you must score 5,000 kills with Saber (Alternate) before you can evolve her into Saber (Black Tyrant).

FAQs

