How to get the Secret Badge 1 in Roblox Shoot and Eat Noobs

Roblox Shoot and Eat Noobs is an action-based town and city title where players must earn in-game resources (Coins and Bites) by shooting and consuming poopnoobs. Additionally, they can purchase a variety of weapons and other in-game items using Coins to increase their damage output.

You must compete for the top spot in the global leaderboards by eliminating enemies roaming the map. You can also equip pets and explore the map using various vehicles. Furthermore, the game allows you to add challenge badges to your Roblox profile. The Secret Badge 1 is currently up for grabs, and you can scroll ahead to learn more about it.

Get Cracked Bas Pet after earning the badge in Roblox Shoot and Eat Noobs

How can you get the Secret Badge 1 in Roblox Shoot and Eat Noobs?

Follow the simple steps below to claim Secret Badge 1 within a short span of time:

Launch the Roblox game and get into the server.

After respawning, go to the "Shop" before the leaderboards and start shooting the shopkeeper.

After killing the shopkeeper, he will slowly vanish into the photo frame kept on top of the shop table.

This process can take quite a while. Hence, you are advised to get help from your virtual friends. You should also use powerful weapons like shotguns, rifles, RPGs, and miniguns. The shopkeeper's eyes will turn from white to red if you manage to get his health low.

Sometimes, you may not be able to eliminate the shopkeeper, which could be due to a server bug. If that's the case, simply restart the game or join a private server and try again for a smoother experience.

After killing the shopkeeper, click on the picture frame on top of the shop table.

You will be teleported to a white-themed room filled with the face seen on the picture frame.

Turn back and open the wooden door, and you will see the shopkeeper who will try to kill you.

Get eliminated by him to acquire the badge.

If the door doesn't open, then restart the server and try again. After earning the badge, you will earn the Cracked Bas Pet. You can use this pet by opening the in-game shop interface and equipping it.

How to earn more Coins and Bites in Roblox Shoot and Eat Noobs?

There are several ways to earn money in the game. One such way is to hunt and kill the werewolf NPC. Walk into the forest using the dirt path near the fawn-themed house. Keep going straight and take a right turn to reach the dark cave at the end of the dirt road.

The werewolf will spawn and immediately start chasing you or your pet. Be sure to shoot him while he is chasing. This way, you can chip a little bit of his health away. You should also lure him into the city, as he may lose focus on you due to the other NPCs roaming the map. You can also go inside any house with a small entrance and start shooting the wolf, as it won't be able to attack you.

After bringing the werewolf down, consume him to earn a significant amount of Coins and Bites. You can also consider purchasing Golden Cursors from the shop to increase the eat speed of your in-game character.