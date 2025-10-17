How to get Secret Brainrots in Plants Vs Brainrots

Brainrots are one-half of the Plants Vs Brainrots gameplay experience, being the primary source of Cash for your farm. Some of the best Brainrots belong to the Secret rarity, which is currently the highest in the game. Since their money generation capabilities are unparalleled, it’s only natural to try to get as many of them as possible.

Ad

Learn how to get the best Brainrots in Plants Vs Brainrots to take your in-game earnings to the very limit.

Getting Secret Brainrots in Plants Vs Brainrots

The odds of Secret Brainrots spawning are very low (Image via Roblox)

Brainrots spawn through the conveyor belt based on their rarity. Since Secret is the highest rarity in the game, Brainrots belonging to it have an exceedingly low chance to spawn. So, to get Secret Brainrots, you need a high Luck stat. For a high Luck stat, you need Rebirths and, optionally, the Server Luck game pass and Lucky Potions.

Ad

Trending

Once a Secret Brainrot spawns on the conveyor belt, your objective is to reduce its HP to zero to recruit it. This can be a challenging endeavor, as a Brainrot’s rarity defines the amount of health it has. Consider placing Plants like Mango, Mr Carrotitos, and other high-rarity options to make the job easier.

Check out this guide for a complete list of Secret Plants and Brainrots in Plants Vs Brainrots.

Ad

Using Rebirths to get Secret Brainrots

Performing a Rebirth (Image via Roblox)

Each time you undergo Rebirth in this experience, you will receive a 50% Luck stat multiplier, in addition to a 50% Cash generation rate bonus. As you continue to perform Rebirths, the prospects of getting Secret units will become more and more realistic. As of the Cards update, the maximum Rebirth level is level 6, which makes the total Luck bonus via Rebirth 300%.

Ad

Premium methods to get Secret Brainrots

The Server Luck game pass (Image via Roblox)

You can use Lucky Potions and Server Luck game pass as premium methods to boost your Luck rating even further. Lucky Potions remain in effect for 30 minutes and improve your chances of getting high-rarity characters. Similarly, the Server Luck game pass applies a luck bonus to all players on the server, granting everyone increased odds for high-rarity units.

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs on Plants Vs Brainrots

How do I get Secret Brainrots in Plants Vs Brainrots?

Secret Brainrots have a low spawn rate, so getting them entails boosting your luck and defeating them on the conveyor belt once they spawn.

What is the best Secret Brainrot?

The best Secret Brainrot is Lemowzio, which is a fusion of the Secret King Limone and the Secret Meowzio Sushini.

Ad

How do I boost my Luck in Plants Vs Brainrots?

You can boost your Luck by performing Rebirths, using Lucky Potions, or through the Server Luck game pass.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025