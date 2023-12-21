How to get Shoulder Pet Storm and Black Manta Mask in Roblox Aquaman Simulator

Explore the oceanic depths of Roblox with Aquaman Simulator - The Lost Kingdom. In this riveting journey, players take on the vital task of rescuing Atlantis from the evil Black Manta. The chosen ones, who must band together to repel waves of evil forces threatening the Lost Kingdom, hold the key to the fate of the submerged metropolis. Discover four unique underwater areas, each with its own secrets, difficulties, and beautiful scenery.

Players have access to more potent tridents as they advance, which are crucial weapons in the fight against evil. Shoulder Pet Storm and Black Manta Mask are limited User-Generated Content (UGC) releases that augment the adventure and are inspired by Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

These limited-edition goods improve gameplay while still keeping players engaged and returning for more such items. The Black Manta Mask and Shoulder Pet Storm are highly sought-after items that offer an eye-catching look along with unique powers that increase player speed and hit points.

What are the Shoulder Pet Storm and Black Manta Mask in Roblox Aquaman Simulator?

Take off on a thrilling underwater journey in the Lost Kingdom of the Aquaman Simulator with these two alluring items designed by TheWorldofDC. There are only 19,755 Black Manta Masks remaining out of 40,000, adding to the mask's mysterious appearance. It is available for free and features the following description:

"Woah, is that Black Manta's evil mask?!"

On the other hand, the Shoulder Pet Storm, which is similarly free of charge, has a restricted quantity of 15,945 out of 30,000 units and only permits one purchase per user. It presents an incredibly endearing sea dragon that is ready to be the ideal travel companion across the great seven seas. It is categorized as a shoulder accessory.

How to get the Shoulder Pet Storm and Black Manta Mask in Roblox Aquaman Simulator

To get these limited items, players can follow these steps:

Open Roblox on Google Chrome or open the Roblox desktop app.

Log in to the account using the usual credentials.

In the search tab, enter the game's name and hit enter. The game's thumbnail should be visible now.

Click on the thumbnail and visit the game's homepage, where a green play button appears.

Click on play and launch the game. It may take a few seconds. Once fully loaded, the avatar will be summoned to the common area.

They can head to the item's display on the left-hand side. For the Black Manta Mask, players need to complete three tasks: Defeat bosses five times, defeat 75 enemies in the Necrus zone, and buy 20 tridents from the Necrus forge outlet.

For the Storm pet, they need to collect 3 million coins.

Once the tasks are completed, players can head over to the displays and claim the items.

What are limited items?

In Roblox, limited items are virtual goods that are only available in certain quantities, usually through exclusive events or campaigns. These commodities can include apparel, accessories, or other in-game items that players are vying for, and their restricted supply adds to the exclusivity and rarity. Limited items can also be sold for higher prices.