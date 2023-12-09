How to get the Golden Trident in Roblox Aquaman Simulator - The Lost Kingdom?

This month, Roblox Aquaman Simulator - The Lost Kingdom, aligning with the much-anticipated release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, introduced new limited edition UGCs. These accessories are only acquired via in-game event-based challenges. Among these UGCs is Golden Trident, a back accessory available only to those who successfully reach the final map level.

You must grind with haste as only 40,000 copies of the Trident made their way into the game. Keep reading to learn about the quickest way to obtain the Golden Trident.

You must unlock map portals in Roblox Aquaman Simulator - The Lost Kingdom to claim Golden Trident

Golden Trident in Roblox Aquaman Simulator

Featured image of Golden Trident (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Follow the simple steps outlined below to acquire Golden Trident after unlocking Necrus, the last map:

After unlocking the last zone for 350,000 in-game coins, follow the path and keep going straight

You will reach a cave filled with enemy NPCs

Don't hit any of these NPCs and get past them

Quickly reach the end of the cave to find Black Manta

Start hitting him with your Tridents and bring him down to unlock the Golden Trident

Black Manta is the final boss and will boast a staggering 750,000 HP. Players are advised to attack him immediately because if any other player gets the kill, it will take 15 minutes for him to respawn.

Also, equip yourself with the best Tridents so you can inflict a lot of damage. It will take a few minutes to defeat Black Manta.

Now, hit the small teleport icon on your left side of the screen (second from the top)

An interface featuring all four maps will pop up

Press the Atlantis button to teleport to the spawn point map

After teleporting to Atlantis, run towards the Trident display on your left side

Go near it and press the interact button to claim Golden Trident

A small Roblox bill UI will pop up. Hold the Robux 0 button to add Golden Trident to your inventory.

How to unlock the first three maps in Roblox Aquaman Simulator?

The following maps must be unlocked before reaching Necrus:

Sunken Citadel

Atlantean Caves

The gameplay in Roblox Aquaman Simulator - The Lost Kingdom follows a typical click-based simulator mechanism. All you need to do is click on the hostile NPCs to eliminate them and earn money in return. You can use the newly earned money to unlock maps and purchase the finest Tridents.

Tridents serve as your weapons to inflict damage on enemies, and you can equip up to four on your avatar. With a variety of Tridents available, choose the ones that deal the most damage and start grinding toward Necrus. The more damage you deal, the faster you can fill your in-game coffer.

Unlocking all the zones may take some time, especially for beginners. In conclusion, players are flocking to Aquaman Simulator - The Lost Kingdom, mainly for the exclusive UGC. If you're a collector or an Aquaman fan, don't waste any time and start grinding.

