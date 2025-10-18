How to get the Slimingo in Adopt Me

With the advent of the Adopt Me Halloween Sleep or Treat update, a new Legendary Pet was introduced to the experience: the Slimingo. The Slimingo is an event-exclusive companion with a unique visual design that serves as a fitting grand prize for Week 2 of the Halloween Event. You can either buy it with Candy Corn, hatch it from the Crystal Egg, or get it through trading.

Let’s take a look at the Slimingo in Adopt Me and find out how to get it.

Getting the Slimingo in Adopt Me

Buying it from the swamp

Slimingo regularly spawns in the swamp area of Adoption Island (Image via Roblox)

Purchasing it is the most straightforward of these; visit the swamp area in the Adoption Island map and wait for Slimingo to spawn. It spawns at least once every 15 minutes, so the wait should not be long at all. Once it appears, it will be available for five minutes to purchase for 165,000 Candy Corn.

You can earn Candy Corn by participating in the Halloween-themed minigames. Scale the Organ, Headless Horseman's Grab Bag, The Hauntlet, Wear and Scare, Costume Party, and Popped Candy Corn are all great sources of the currency.

Hatching the Crystal Egg

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

The Slimingo also has a small chance to be the Pet you receive when hatching a Crystal Egg. Crystal Eggs can be bought for 4,500 Pet Releaser Points, and they have a 5.9% chance to yield a Legendary Pet. Since the 5.9% chance is shared between over a dozen different Legendary Pets, the odds of getting the Slimingo are quite slim.

Trading

Lastly, if you can find someone willing to trade the Slimingo away, you may perform an exchange with them by offering something of equivalent value. It’s wise to be careful while securing the deal, as this will keep you from being part of an unfair exchange.

FAQs on Adopt Me

How do I get Slimingo?

You can buy the Slimingo with Candy Corn, hatch it from the Crystal Egg, or get it through trading.

What rarity does Slimingo belong to?

Slimingo belongs to the Legendary rarity.

When was Slimingo added to Adopt Me?

Slimingo was added to the game on October 17, 2025.

