How to get Snow Monarch in Arise Crossover

The Winter Raid in Arise Crossover has introduced a bunch of new enemies for you to beat. In this raid, the end goal is to defeat the Snow Monarch, who spawns only if you have beaten all the enemies before him. Moreover, certain conditions must be followed for this boss to appear.

Frankly, all the effort that you will be putting into finding the Snow Monarch is worthwhile, as it drops some powerful tools like the Charge Blade and Crown of Snow Relic. You can't find the said equipment anywhere else, which is why it's important to find and beat the Snow Monarch in Arise Crossover. Here's a guide explaining how to find and defeat him.

How to find and spawn the Snow Monarch in Arise Crossover

To spawn the Snow Monarch in this Roblox title, you will have to wait for the Winter Raid to start. It starts every 30 minutes at XX:10 or XX:40 across all the servers. Once the Winter Raid begins, a server-wide message will pop up on the screen. After that, you will have 15 minutes to complete the raid before it disappears again.

Winter Raid island (Image via Roblox | YouTube@Sister guard)

To know where the Winter Raid occurs, go near the Dragon City and Chainsaw Island. Here, you can find a snowflake portal that will take you to the raid area. Upon reaching the place, follow the steps mentioned below to successfully spawn the Snow Monarch:

Clear all the mobs in the raid area to summon the first boss, called Metal.

Defeat Metal to spawn the second boss, called Laruda. Metal drops strong Shadows and a Frostbound Core relic.

Next, defeat Laruda within four minutes to spawn the Snow Monarch.

Defeating Snow Monarch requires you to be on a higher rank, as he has more than 100 Sextillion HP. You will need some help from your Shadows, too. So make sure you have arisen a lot of boss enemies who can aid you in this battle against the Snow Monarch.

The Snow Monarch (Image via Roblox | YouTube@Sister guard)

Once you have defeated Snow Monarch, there's a chance that you will get a G or N rank Shadow. You will also get the following rewards after beating this boss:

Charge Blade : 1.1QA base damage

: 1.1QA base damage Crown of Snow: +15 Shadow Levels

Keep in mind that the Winter Raid won't be there for a long time. So, you will have to hurry and beat the Snow Monarch. Otherwise, you might lose the opportunity to get some world-class equipment.

FAQs

Where is the Snow Monarch located in Arise Crossover?

You can find the Snow Monarch in the Winter Raid area after beating the Laruda boss.

How do I get the Charge Blade in Arise Crossover?

You can get the Charge Blade by beating the Snow Monarch in this game.

What does the Crown of Snow do in the Arise Crossover?

The Crown of Snow increases your Shadow army's capacity by 15 more levels.

