How to get Stingers in Bee Swarm Simulator

Combat is a core part of Bee Swarm Simulator, requiring you to defeat enemy mobs that invade the fields and disrupt your pollen collection efforts. Fending these enemies off entails using bees, the efficacy of which can be improved using Stingers. Stingers are consumable items that can be used on bees to increase their attack by 1.5x for a limited duration, which makes them quite valuable.

Ad

Here's how you can farm Stingers in Bee Swarm Simulator and the purposes for which they are used.

Getting Stingers in Bee Swarm Simulator

Tickets can be used to buy Stingers (Image via Roblox)

Stingers are most commonly obtained by defeating Rogue Vicious Bees, an enemy type that can be summoned by touching a spike in the field. This method only has a chance to work, which you can circumvent entirely with the use of the Night Bell and guarantee their spawn. Night Bells are obtainable through Memory Matches, as rare drops from defeated enemies, purchasable in the Robux Shop, etc.

Ad

Trending

Rogue Vicious Bees have a chance to have the Gifted mutation, which, when combined with their level, dictates how many Stingers you receive. High-leveled Vicious Bees grant more Stingers, with the number increasing even further with the Gifted Mutation. You can find Rogue Vicious Bees in Cactus Field, Clover Field, Rose Field, Spider Field, Mountain Top Field, and Pepper Patch.

Other ways to get Stingers include the following:

As a rare drop from enemies.

Purchasable with Tickets in the Stinger Shop.

As a Sticker Stack reward (ranging between 3 and 10 Stingers per Sticker).

Commando Chick captures.

Offering a present to Stick Bug (up to 25 Stingers total).

As a quest reward from Black Bear, Gifted Riley Bee, and Spirit Bear.

From Planters in Cactus Field and Rose Field.

From fully-grown Red Clay Planters.

Through Wind Shrine Donations.

Mega, Night, and Extreme Memory Matches.

Ad

Also read: How to get Red Extract in Bee Swarm Simulator

Stinger uses

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Stingers are typically used for the massive 1.5x attack multiplier as a support item during combat. That said, they can be used as crafting material as well. You may use them as a part of the recipes for the following items:

Ad

Belt bag

Brave Guard

Cobalt Guard

Crimson Guard

Dark Scythe

Demon Mask

Mondo Belt Bag

Red Guard

Riley Guard

Tide Popper

Vicious Bee

In total, you need 1,297 Stingers to craft every piece of gear listed above.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

What is the easiest way to get Stingers in Bee Swarm Simulator?

The easiest way to get Stingers is to buy them using Tickets at the Stinger Shop, which yields three Stingers per Ticket.

Ad

What are Stingers used for in Bee Swarm Simulator?

Stingers are used to apply a 1.5x attack boost to your Bees in combat or as a crafting resource.

How can Rogue Vicious Bees be spawned in Bee Swarm Simulator?

Rogue Vicious Bees can be spawned by using the Night Bell or by touching a spike in a field.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024