How to get the Strange Mask in Dead Rails

In Dead Rails, you can acquire the Strange Mask to empower your gameplay experience. This powerful mythical item allows you to resurrect dead enemies, enabling you to create an undead army that fights for you. Because of how useful it can be in late-game areas, it can be a great addition to your repertoire.

Ad

Here’s how you can get the Strange Mask in Dead Rails.

Getting the Strange Mask in Dead Rails

Traveling to reach the Sterling Mines (Image via Roblox)

In Dead Rails, the Strange Mask is found in Sterling Mines, a location that has a chance to spawn around the 10,000- to 30,000-meter mark or the 60,000- to 70,000-meter mark.

Ad

Trending

Since Sterling Mines spawns randomly, it may take a few tries to get it to appear on the map. The only prerequisite to acquire the Strange Mask is to have two units of Dynamite and a Torch in your inventory beforehand.

Sterling Mines can be difficult to navigate, but you can find your way to the Strange Mask by following the instructions listed below:

Approach the far end of the town to find a blocked-off mineshaft, which must be destroyed using Dynamite. You can either buy Dynamite from a checkpoint area or find some from the Mines near the mine carts. Ignite it with the Torch and move a safe distance away before it detonates.

Be wary of the zombies that prowl the mines. Use a gun (preferably a rifle) to take them down as you wander into the excavation.

Enter the mines and turn left immediately. Continue walking without deviating from this path to find another area blocked off with wooden planks. Use another stick of Dynamite to open up the path ahead.

The Strange Mask is found on a platform in this area, but don’t pick it up just yet, as it will trigger a trap. Use a gold bar found nearby and place it on the platform to prevent the trap from triggering the pressure plate hidden underneath the mask.

Now, pick up the Strange Mask to add it to your inventory.

Ad

With that, you are now ready to raise your very own undead army to march into enemy territories and make short work of enemies.

Also read: How to play Dead Rails

Using the Strange Mask

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The Strange Mask is primarily used to revive dead enemies. While this is an immensely powerful ability, there are a few things to remain aware of while using it.

Ad

Firstly, the item is best used on a powerful enemy like a werewolf or a vampire, as such enemies can solo many mobs for you. They act as an extra layer of security that keeps you safe from opposing assault.

Secondly, only one Strange Mask spawns on the map at a time, which makes it important to prevent it from being destroyed at all costs. Using Dynamite while picking the mask up can destroy it, rendering it useless.

Ad

Additionally, the Strange Mask can cause your undead thralls to target tamed wild animals. Consider not using the item while you have a tamed horse around.

Lastly, the Nikola Tesla boss can be resurrected with the Strange Mask, which allows him to participate in the final stretch of the run. He can be a great asset to you, drawing enemy aggro and dealing plenty of damage in the process.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

Ad

FAQs

Where is the Strange Mask located in Dead Rails?

The Strange Mask can be found in Sterling Mines, sitting atop a pressure plate in a secluded room.

What is the Strange Mask used for in Dead Rails?

The Strange Mask is used to resurrect dead enemies and animals to serve as your thralls.

Is Dead Rails free to play?

Yes, the game can be played for free at no extra cost.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024