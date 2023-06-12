How to get the Super Tree Hat in Roblox Singapore Wanderland?

Roblox Singapore Wanderland is an enchanting garden oasis inspired by Singapore and its multitude of delightful wonders. The game offers a free exciting item called the Super Tree Hat. It has a brown crown-like structure with purple antlers around the edges. It appears to have an ecosystem-like design with trees on the top.

Young adventurers can immerse themselves in this vibrant Roblox game created by VisitSingapore. Players will be whisked away on an incredible journey, as they discover gigantic flowers, take part in thrilling races, and embark on exciting quests that will ignite their imaginations.

In this magical world, Roblox players will have the opportunity to leap and bound across colossal flowers that tower above them, revealing a mesmerizing view of the Garden Galaxis. They will experience the ultimate thrill of reaching new heights and gazing upon breathtaking landscapes.

Unlock the Super Tree Hat: A guide to obtaining the ultimate headwear in Roblox Singapore Wanderland!

The developers want everyone to have the free item to promote the game. Hence, it is extremely easy to collect the hat. It requires players to log in to the game and follow the below steps:

Open Roblox as usual and to join the game, Singapore Wonderland. Click on the green Play button when prompted to start the game. You will spawn in a portal area, and you need to proceed to the Garden Galaxies section. Skip the dialogue and subtitles by spam clicking the arrow to move forward quickly. Once you spawn in the first area, your task is to collect all the blue floating scales, also known as dragon scales. These scales are scattered throughout the map and are not hidden too well. You can easily spot them as you explore. Collect as many scales as possible to increase the percentage bar located at the top center of the screen. The goal is to reach 100% on the percentage bar to obtain the Super Tree Hat. Keep in mind that there are checkpoints throughout the game. You can collect them and use the location teleporter button to return to them later if needed. Backtrack if necessary to collect any scales you missed along the way. Once you have collected all the scales and reached 100% on the percentage bar, you will receive badges indicating your progress.

At 100%, you will be rewarded with the Super Tree Hat as a prize to your Roblox account.

How to check if the Super Tree hat is added to your inventory?

Once you see a notification in the game that indicates that you have received the hat, exit the Roblox game. You need to head over to your inventory to see if the item is added. Follow these steps to do so:

Click on the hamburger icon on the top left hand side of the screen. From the sliding menu, select the option that says Inventory, it has a bag pack icon next to it. You should see the inventory page, which has a lot of options. Hover your mouse over the first option that says Accessories to see a mini list appear and select the option Head.

You should be able to see the item and here you may also try on the free accessory and see it in both 2D and 3D mode for a better view.

