How to get Tattoos in South Bronx: The Trenches

Roleplaying is a large part of South Bronx: The Trenches, and Tattoos can say a lot about the character you create. Tattoos are a personalization feature introduced in the game to help players express themselves more freely. Currently, you can only apply Tattoos to your avatar’s hands. You can get them by visiting Michael’s Tattoo Shop, located close to the edge of the map.

This guide details how to get Tattoos in the game, outlining the shop location, prices, and list of available designs.

Getting Tattoos in South Bronx: The Trenches

The Tattoo shop (Image via Roblox)

Getting Tattoos requires you to visit Michael’s Tattoo Shop, which can be found close to the Fish icon on the overlay. Follow the on-screen icon on foot or in a vehicle to reach the shop. Once you’re near the location, approach the front desk and interact with the shopkeeper to access the list of Tattoos.

As mentioned earlier, Tattoos are only applicable to your avatar’s hands. It is currently impossible to apply them elsewhere on the avatar’s body, which limits the customization possibilities somewhat.

Currently, there are six Tattoos in the game, each of which costs 5,000 Cash. Here’s a complete list of Tattoos that can currently be obtained:

Blessed by God

Rose

Rose 2

Skeleton

Skull

Stay Strong

If you wish to remove your existing Tattoo, you must select None from the list and pay 1,000 Cash for the same.

About South Bronx: The Trenches

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

This title is a roleplaying experience where your only objective is to survive in the Bronx and make as much money as possible. This game starts you in the role of an underdog looking to make a name for themselves. It’s up to you to decide how your journey to the top plays out.

As a citizen of the South Bronx, you must do whatever is necessary for survival while ensuring you remain unharmed by hostile forces. You may either embrace the frequent violent clashes of the Bronx or avoid them to reach your workplace and earn your livelihood legitimately.

Get a job in the Bronx or rob others blind to make your way to the top of the pecking order in this roleplaying action experience.

FAQs

Where is the Tattoo shop in South Bronx: The Trenches?

Michael’s Tattoo Shop can be found near the Fish icon on the map, which is always visible on the landmark overlay.

How much do Tattoos cost in South Bronx: The Trenches?

Getting any of the six Tattoos costs 5,000 in-game Cash per hand.

Can Tattoos be removed in South Bronx: The Trenches?

Yes, you can remove your existing Tattoos by selecting None from the Tattoo menu and paying 1,000 Cash.

