How to get Tempestuous in Grow a Garden

Tempestuous is among the newest Grow a Garden Mutations and applies a decent sell value multiplier to the affected Fruit. It has a chance to be applied to a Fruit through a unique Mutation interaction between the Windstruck and Twisted Mutations. Once the two Mutations affect a Fruit, they will be replaced by the Tempestuous Mutation, and its new sell value multiplier will come into effect.
Let’s take a look at the Tempestuous Mutation in Grow a Garden.
An overview of Tempestuous in Grow a Garden
Tempestuous was added to the experience on July 12, 2025, with the Pet Mutations update. This Mutation is a result of combining the Windstruck and Twisted Mutations. It replaces the two constituents, applying a new visual effect and setting the sell value multiplier to 12x. The new visuals are represented in the affected Fruit with storm-like particle effects.
Here’s how you can apply and stack the two Mutations to create the Tempestuous Mutation:
- Windstruck: Has a chance to be applied during Windy or Gale Weather Event. The Pterodactyl may also apply it.
- Twisted: Has a chance to occur during the Tornado Weather Event. The Pterodactyl has a chance to apply it.
The process is quite RNG-heavy, so it may take a while for you to get both Mutations on a single Fruit.
Unique Mutation interactions
Tempestuous is the fourth Mutation to be a result of combining different Mutations. Frozen, Clay, and Ceramic are all obtained through a similar process, requiring you to stack the pertinent Mutations to achieve the result. The combination results in its constituents being replaced.
Here’s how you can get all four unique Mutations:
- Frozen: By stacking Chilled and Wet Mutations.
- Clay: By stacking Sandy and Wet Mutations.
- Ceramic: By stacking Clay with Burnt, Fried, Cooked, Molten, Sundried, Meteoric, or Plasma Mutations. Only one of the latter group is required.
- Tempestuous: By stacking Windstruck and Twisted.
Unique Mutation combinations can occur regardless of whether the affected Fruit has other non-relevant Mutations. For example, if a Fruit already has Wet and Honey Glazed Mutations, you will still receive the Clay Mutation by applying the Sandy Mutation to it.
Combinations aside, there are other interactions between Mutations that can change how you apply them to your produce. Here’s a complete list of these interactions as of the Pet Mutations update (July 12, 2025):
- Cooked Mutation overrides Burnt. They cannot coexist.
- Drenched Mutation overrides Wet. They cannot coexist.
- Frozen Mutation can be stacked with Wet or Drenched Mutations, but not with Chilled.
- Clay can be stacked with Sandy or Wet post-combination.
- Ceramic cannot be stacked with Clay.
- Golden and Rainbow Mutations cannot coexist on the same Fruit.
- Amber Mutation matures over time, transforming into Old Amber and Ancient Amber over time.
- Paradisal can be stacked with either Verdant or Sundried, but not both.
- Tempestuous cannot be stacked with Windstruck or Twisted.
FAQs
How to get Tempestuous in Grow a Garden
Tempestuous can be obtained by stacking Windstruck and Twisted Mutations on a single Fruit.
What is the sell value multiplier of Tempestuous in Grow a Garden?
Tempestuous offers a 12x sell value multiplier to the affected Fruit.
When was Tempestuous added to Grow a Garden?
Tempestuous was added to the experience on July 12, 2025.
