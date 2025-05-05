How to get Thermal and Night Vision Goggles in Beaks

In Beaks, it takes a lot of precision and skills to hunt down birds that fly high in the sky, especially at night. To make it easier, you can use helpful equipment like the Night Vision and Thermal Vision Goggles. Using any of these goggles, you can easily track birds in the dark and hunt them down.

Ad

Since both are found in an area away from the Beakswood (starting area), you may need some help finding them. With that in mind, here's a guide that explains how to get and use the Thermal and Night Vision Goggles in Beaks.

How to get the Thermal and Night Vision Goggles in Beaks

In this Roblox title, you can get Thermal Vision and Night Vision in the Quill Lake area. To be specific, you can find it in the Silverstone Camp, a small settlement in Quill Lake. You can reach the Silverstone Camp by following the directions mentioned below.

Ad

Trending

The Silverstone Camp (Image via Roblox)

From the Beakswood area, go downward and follow the tracks.

After walking a few steps, you will find a bridge that will take you to the Quill Lake area. The game will notify you when you reach this area.

Next to the river stream, you will find a platform where an NPC called Star (Quill Guardian) is standing. Precisely, you will find Star in front of the Bird Bazaar, Gunsmith, and Dartsmith.

Follow the tracks behind Star, and you will eventually reach the Silverstone Camp. A signboard will be there to help you find it.

In the Silverstone Camp, you can purchase the Night Vision and Thermal Vision from an NPC called Cloaker.

The Night Vision Goggle is purchasable for 7,500 Bucks (in-game currency), while the Thermal Vision Goggle costs 10,000 Bucks, which is pretty expensive in the initial stages.

Ad

Buy the Night Vision and Thermal Vision from Cloaker (Image via Roblox)

Also check: How to get a Glider in Beaks

Ad

How to use Thermal and Night Vision Goggles

You can use the Thermal and Night Vision Goggles by equipping them in your quick slot, located at the bottom of the screen — you must drag and drop them from the inventory into your quick slot. Once this is done, use the designated button to use the goggles and look even in the dark.

It is recommended to catch a few extra birds and gather 10,000 Bucks for Thermal Vision. They can help you locate birds much more efficiently than Night Vision. Unlike Night Vision Goggles, Thermal ones use the heat signatures to track birds. Moreover, your target will be highlighted so that you can find it easily, even when they are passing through the trees.

Ad

FAQs

How much do the Night Vision Goggles cost in Beaks?

Night Vision can be purchased for a total of 7,500 Bucks.

How much do the Thermal Vision Goggles cost in Beaks?

You can purchase Thermal Vision for 10,000 Bucks.

Where is the Cloaker NPC located in Beaks?

You can find the Cloaker NPC in the Silverstone Camp in Quill Lake.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aniket Aniket is a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda. Not only has he been a gamer all his life, but so have most of his family members. So, choosing to write about games was a natural choice. It lets him craft engaging and insightful content for like-minded gaming enthusiasts around the world.



With this deep passion for gaming and an eye for the latest trends in the Roblox universe, Aniket aims to deliver articles that inform, entertain, and educate. While pursuing a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce, Aniket also managed to gather two years of content writing experience focusing on video games of all genres.



When not immersed in the virtual world of Roblox, Aniket enjoys exploring story-based titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Batman: Arkham Knight. In the real world, he likes to dabble in music and cricket. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024