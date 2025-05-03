How to get and use Glider in Beaks

Using a Glider in Beaks can help you solve the annoying traversal issue. You need it because your in-game character's movement is very slow, and there's no option to sprint either. So, by using a Glider, you can give your movement speed a much-needed boost. Right now, the quickest way to get a Glider is by purchasing it for 99 Robux from The Beaks Premium shop.

If you don't want to spend your precious Robux, you can visit an NPC near the Pinewood River and purchase it using Bucks (in-game currency). To help with that, here's a guide that highlights the steps to acquire the Glider.

How to get a Glider in Beaks

To get a Glider in this Roblox title, first make sure you have 2,500 Bucks in your pocket. This is how much it will cost you to buy this item. Honestly, you can earn 2,500 Bucks easily within a few minutes if you manage to capture rare birds. Such birds can be sold for a decent amount at the Bird Bazaar. Once you have the required funds, follow the directions mentioned below to get the Glider.

Find the Glider at the end of the Pinewood River (Image via Roblox)

Starting from Beakwood (starter town), go down the mountain and walk to the left.

After a few steps, you will reach an area called Mount Beaks. A board will be there at the entrance of this area.

From the entrance, walk up the mountain, and you will come across another board that says, "Mount Beaks."

Take a left turn from this board and you will come across a camper called Barry.

Leave Barry behind and keep walking to reach the Pinewood River board.

Then, follow the river stream and reach the cliff near the sky diving point.

You will find an NPC there who sells the Glider for 2,500 Bucks.

How to use a Glider in Beaks

Jump and activate the Glider to fly (Image via Roblox | YouTube@Danz)

Using a Glider for traveling is pretty straightforward. To use it, you will first have to put the Glider in the quick slot by dragging it from the inventory. Now that it has a designated button, jump off some higher ground and use that button to deploy the Glider. While you are in the air, you can use the normal direction keys to fly.

Remember, the Glider won't stay in the air forever as it slowly descends toward the ground. You'll also have to put in some practice before taking it out on a serious test drive. Mount Beaks is a good spot to practice using the Glider, as this area has several high and low areas.

FAQs

How much does the Glider cost in Beaks?

You can purchase a Glider for either 99 Robux or 2,500 Bucks.

Where to purchase the Glider in Beaks

You can purchase a Glider at the end of the Pinewood River in Mount Beaks.

Is the Glider worth it in Beaks?

Yes, the Glider is worth it as it boosts your mobility by allowing you to fly effortlessly.

