Changi Airport Group's Roblox ChangiVerse is a winter wonderland brimming with surprises and celebrations. It invites players who enjoy fashion and candy on a beautiful voyage. This Christmas, they may explore CandyVerse's wintry settings and experience the delight of gathering falling gifts that must be sorted out using their expertise.

They can proudly display their handcrafted toys in the larger ChangiVerse community and create their own custom toys in CandyVerse. The joy of the holidays doesn't end there, as players can win CandyVerse mini-games to obtain unique badges and wearables. They can even obtain exclusive user-generated content (UGC) or practical rewards.

ChangiVerse's dedication to providing user-generated content like the Tom The Trex Donut Hat guarantees a dynamic and ever-changing environment.

Get the fancy Tom The Trex Donut Hat on Roblox ChangiVerse

What is Tom The Trex Donut Hat on Roblox ChangiVerse?

The ChangiVerse game is the only place to get the limited edition Tom the Trex Donut Hat for free. With its distinct appeal, this hat features a charming sky-blue Trex head with a glazed donut on top.

There are only 5,000 available, and each user may only obtain one, further adding to its originality. Note that there is no trading for Tom the Trex Donut Hat. Wearing this amusing add-on enables Roblox players to give their avatars a whimsical and pleasant flair.

How to get Tom The Trex Donut Hat on Roblox ChangiVerse?

Players can follow these easy steps to get the free item in the game:

Open the official Roblox website and sign in with your old login details.

Type the name of the game and press Enter. To access the game's homepage, click on the thumbnail now.

To start the game, click the green play button.

Use the left map button to find your way to Terminal 3 in the game.

Upon arrival, players will find themselves in CandyVerse, the holiday event location. They have to play a minigame to catch presents here.

Pressing "Play" starts the game, where players are given a net to catch blue gifts.

The objective is to gather eight of these blue presents and place them within the allotted time into the appropriate blue bag.

Players must concentrate on quickly collecting eight blue presents before the clock runs out, even though there may be a struggle because green and red presents will also drop.

After completing the job, players receive the Lightning Blue Clicker badge, and the Tom the Trex Donut Hat becomes available in their inventory.

How to equip the Tom The Trex Donut Hat on Roblox ChangiVerse?

Players must exit the game and access their account to equip the item. Here are the steps to do so:

Click on the hamburger option on the left-hand side of the screen. From the menu bar, click on the Avatar option to enter the Avatar Editor page.

Now, players need to select the Accessories tab and click on the head category to view all hats.

Finally, to equip it, they need to click on the UGC's thumbnail.

To unequip the item, players need to follow the same process and unclick the thumbnail.