How to get the Twin-turbine Wings in Roblox ChangiVerse? 

ChangiVerse is a Roblox experience powered by Singapore Changi Airport. Players are tasked with exploring the virtual airport, control tower, and other important locations to progress in-game. Additionally, individuals can participate in Changi Kart races and complete quests to obtain special items. As of this month, the exclusive Twin-turbine Wings are up for grabs.

These wings are of three types; Gold, Silver, and Bronze. Furthermore, the Twin-turbine Wings are shoulder accessories and resemble a set of wings with twin jet turbines. Interested readers can scroll down to add the wings to their inventories.

Players must find 5 tokens scattered across the Roblox ChangiVerse map to obtain all three Twin-turbine Wings

Robloxians are advised to follow these simple steps to collect the five tokens:

Launch Roblox ChangiVerse and get into the server.

Once inside, walk straight to the right side of the park and get past the golden Triceratops statue.

You will reach an area filled with tents, sprint to it.

Find the blue tent and go inside.

There is a giant red gift box next to a Christmas tree; just walk inside the box to find a black teleportation box.

Open the teleportation box to teleport to the first token's location.

Go near the token to collect it to earn the Bronze Twin-turbine Wings in Roblox Changiverse.

The first token's location after teleporting (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)

Turn back to find a portal and use it to teleport near the bonfire in the tent area

Now go back to the map square and use the Airport Boulevard portal.

You can sprint or spawn a car to travel faster in this portal map.

Travel towards the Jurassic Mile pathway (Use the arrow direction signs near the road).

Once you enter Jurassic Mile, turn left to reach a small pond.

Dive into the pond and reach the small cave underwater.

You will see a small pink Starfish next to a giant crocodile.

Interact with the Starfish to teleport to a token maze.

Reach the end of the maze to find the second token before a portal.

Second token at the end of the maze (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)

Use the portal to reach Airport Boulevard.

Walk straight from the spawn location to find a flight of stairs leading to a tall tower (You can also see a small waterfall next to the stairs).

Climb the stairs and go near the tower.

You can see vines hanging from the tower, start climbing on it and jump on the floating cloud platform.

Keep jumping on the floating platforms to reach the top of the tower.

Collect the token and jump from the building.

Third token on top of the tower (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)

After collecting three tokens you will earn the Silver Twin-turbine Wings in Roblox ChangiVerse.

Now go inside Jurassic Mile using your in-game car to save time.

Get past the Triceratops to find a tree, get out of the car, and go near the rocky terrain opposite the tree.

Just walk inside the terrain to uncover a secret cave.

You can find the fourth token inside the cave.

Fourth token at the end of the cave (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)

Go to Terminal Three using the portal or fast travel via the user map.

Get on the escalator next to the top player's interface.

After reaching the first floor, turn left and run into the bushes behind the metal seats.

You will walk into a secret pathway.

The final token is at the end of the pathway.

Final token in the hidden pathway (Image via Conor3D)

You will receive the Gold Twin-turbo Wings after collecting all five tokens in Roblox ChangiVerse.

