How to get the Twin-turbine Wings in Roblox ChangiVerse? 

ChangiVerse is a Roblox experience powered by Singapore Changi Airport. Players are tasked with exploring the virtual airport, control tower, and other important locations to progress in-game. Additionally, individuals can participate in Changi Kart races and complete quests to obtain special items. As of this month, the exclusive Twin-turbine Wings are up for grabs.
These wings are of three types; Gold, Silver, and Bronze. Furthermore, the Twin-turbine Wings are shoulder accessories and resemble a set of wings with twin jet turbines. Interested readers can scroll down to add the wings to their inventories.
Players must find 5 tokens scattered across the Roblox ChangiVerse map to obtain all three Twin-turbine Wings
Robloxians are advised to follow these simple steps to collect the five tokens:
- Launch Roblox ChangiVerse and get into the server.
- Once inside, walk straight to the right side of the park and get past the golden Triceratops statue.
- You will reach an area filled with tents, sprint to it.
- Find the blue tent and go inside.
- There is a giant red gift box next to a Christmas tree; just walk inside the box to find a black teleportation box.
- Open the teleportation box to teleport to the first token's location.
- Go near the token to collect it to earn the Bronze Twin-turbine Wings in Roblox Changiverse.
- Turn back to find a portal and use it to teleport near the bonfire in the tent area
- Now go back to the map square and use the Airport Boulevard portal.
- You can sprint or spawn a car to travel faster in this portal map.
- Travel towards the Jurassic Mile pathway (Use the arrow direction signs near the road).
- Once you enter Jurassic Mile, turn left to reach a small pond.
- Dive into the pond and reach the small cave underwater.
- You will see a small pink Starfish next to a giant crocodile.
- Interact with the Starfish to teleport to a token maze.
- Reach the end of the maze to find the second token before a portal.
- Use the portal to reach Airport Boulevard.
- Walk straight from the spawn location to find a flight of stairs leading to a tall tower (You can also see a small waterfall next to the stairs).
- Climb the stairs and go near the tower.
- You can see vines hanging from the tower, start climbing on it and jump on the floating cloud platform.
- Keep jumping on the floating platforms to reach the top of the tower.
- Collect the token and jump from the building.
- After collecting three tokens you will earn the Silver Twin-turbine Wings in Roblox ChangiVerse.
- Now go inside Jurassic Mile using your in-game car to save time.
- Get past the Triceratops to find a tree, get out of the car, and go near the rocky terrain opposite the tree.
- Just walk inside the terrain to uncover a secret cave.
- You can find the fourth token inside the cave.
- Go to Terminal Three using the portal or fast travel via the user map.
- Get on the escalator next to the top player's interface.
- After reaching the first floor, turn left and run into the bushes behind the metal seats.
- You will walk into a secret pathway.
- The final token is at the end of the pathway.
You will receive the Gold Twin-turbo Wings after collecting all five tokens in Roblox ChangiVerse.